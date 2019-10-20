Emerging Tech

Report calls for changes to rules about contamination of other worlds

By
mars 2020 manned missions pia23302 hires
This artist’s concept depicts astronauts and human habitats on Mars. NASA

A new report has called for NASA to update its rules preventing the spread of viruses, bacteria, and other microorganisms to other planets in the course of space exploration.

The report was written by the Planetary Protection Independent Review Board (PPIRB), a recently created agency which considers the guidelines in place for preventing contamination of other planets or bodies by human activities, and also preventing astronauts bringing any potential contamination from elsewhere back to Earth with them.

An example of a recent contamination issue was the Israeli craft Beresheet, which may have spilled thousands of tardigrades onto the moon when it crashed. Although in that case, it is uncertain whether the tardigrades survived and they are unlikely to do any harm even if they did, the potential is there for serious contamination if humans carry other forms of life with them to off-world locations such as Mars.

The report points out that many of the guidelines for planetary protection were written at the beginnings of human space exploration and are in serious need of updating. In particular, it calls for recognizing the diversity which exists across planetary surfaces, rather than treating all of Mars as one entity, for example.

In the case of the moon, the entire body is classified as being of interest in terms of potential development of life. But scientists now know that if life ever could have developed on the moon, it would have happened at its poles where ice has been found. Therefore, most of the moon could have this classification removed, which would make planning and executing lunar missions much easier.

Some other aspects of planetary protection guidelines could be softened as well, such as the building of spacecraft in dedicated cleanrooms. These precautions take a great deal of time and money to implement and may not be necessary, according to some scientists.

NASA officials welcomed the report as a chance to update the planetary protection guidelines. “The landscape for planetary protection is moving very fast. It’s exciting now that for the first time, many different players are able to contemplate missions of both commercial and scientific interest to bodies in our solar system,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement. “We want to be prepared in this new environment with thoughtful and practical policies that enable scientific discoveries and preserve the integrity of our planet and the places we’re visiting.”

Editors' Recommendations

NASA will work with Japanese space agency on lunar landing projects

nasa jaxa lunar landings 20190924a 01 1

See both of NASA’s explorers, Curiosity and InSight, on the surface of Mars

hirise mars curiosity insight pia23376 16 1

How to watch NASA’s first all-female spacewalk on the ISS online

NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch

NASA shows off the new spacesuits that astronauts will wear to the moon

nasa artemis spacesuit xemu eva hls 1

What does Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger mean for you? We asked the experts

t mobile sprint merger feature

Virgin Galactic’s spacesuits give you that gym-ready look for spaceflights

Virgin Galactic Under Armour Spacesuit model

Skydio’s highly autonomous drone now has a robotic charging dock

Scientists want to implant mini human brains in animals