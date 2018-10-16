Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Self-correcting quadcopter can keep itself aloft even if one rotor fails

Luke Dormehl
By

Compared to a vehicle with a single main rotor, like a helicopter, you’d think a quadcopter would be altogether safer. After all, hasn’t it got multiple possible failure points before it can no longer remain aerial? Unfortunately, that’s not correct. Most drones will struggle to fly unless all four rotors are operational. That’s something that researchers from the Netherlands’ Delft University of Technology have been working to solve.

At the recent International Conference on Intelligent Robots (IROS 2018) in Spain, the team demonstrated a “fault tolerance controller” which allows a quadrotor to continue flying at high speeds, even if a rotor has broken or a motor has failed. No, it doesn’t look quite as pretty doing so, but, crucially, it remains stable. Just as importantly, it is able to do so while retaining forward momentum. This is thanks to some smart math on the part of the Delft investigators, who were able to draw on information such as the drone’s built-in gyroscope and accelerometer to work out how flight should be achieved using the remaining three rotors.

“Imagine that when a quadrotor is delivering an important package over water where strong wind blows. All of sudden one motor malfunctions,” Sihao Sun, a researcher on the project, told Digital Trends. “Normally in this case, the drone will crash into the water together with the package. But with our technology, it is able to continue flying at a considerable speed to fly back to a safe landing place. This could save the package and the drone itself.”

In another use case, it’s possible to imagine how a drone with a damaged rotor could be set to return to its base of operations in a safe manner, without endangering people and property.

The team put the drone (a standard, off-the-shelf Parrot Bebop 2) through its paces in a wind tunnel to simulate forward flight without actual forward movement. The quadrotor reached a top speed of 9 meters per second, roughly half the maximum top speed of a Bebop with four functioning rotors. The team hopes to soon extend this to outdoor flights.

“The next step in this project is the combination of this fault tolerant control technology with real-time fault detection and envelope prediction and protection,” Coen de Visser, another researcher on the team, told us. “An important question that we are hoping to answer with our research is this: How can we make the drone ‘aware’ of its own physical limitations and capabilities after a failure has occurred? Without such an awareness, after a failure, the drone cannot make an informed decision about whether it should conduct an emergency landing, attempt to fly back to base, or even continue the mission with reduced performance.”

Don't Miss

Regular paints and plastics will soon be able to ‘heal’ like skin
boston dynamics plans to put its awesome robo dog in the workplace spot robot 2018
Emerging Tech

Boston Dynamics is trying to make fetch happen with its new working robot dog

Boston Dynamics wants to see Spot in the workplace, but not as part of take-your-dog-to-work days. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the technology company believes its extraordinary robo-dog is now ready to start work.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

From flying for fun to pro filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
machine learning
Emerging Tech

What the heck is machine learning, and why is it everywhere these days?

Machine learning has been responsible for some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence over the past decade. But what exactly is it? Check out our handy beginner's guide.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Here are the best (and least likely to explode) hoverboards you can buy

With widespread reports of cheap, knock-off Chinese hoverboards exploding, these self-balancing scooters may be getting a rough reputation. They're not all bad, though. Ride in style with our picks for the best -- and safest -- hoverboards
Posted By Patrick Daniels
honda smart intersection marysville feat
Emerging Tech

With cameras that know dogs from Dodges, Honda is making intersections safer

Honda and the city of Marysville, Ohio are working on creating a smart intersection. The goal would not only help better direct the flow of traffic, it could also help save the lives of pedestrians and cyclists.
Posted By John R. Quain
regular paints and plastics will soon be able to heal like skin gettyimages 938605500
Emerging Tech

Regular paints and plastics will soon be able to ‘heal’ like skin

Imagine if paints, plastics, or other coatings could heal up like human skin in the event that they suffered damage. Thanks to researchers at Clemson University, such technology is almost here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hololens orion spacecraft lockheed martinorionconcept
Emerging Tech

Here’s how Microsoft’s Hololens is helping NASA build the new Orion spacecraft

Lockheed Martin is turning to Microsoft’s mixed reality Hololens smartglasses to help build NASA's Orion spacecraft, which could one day help rocket astronauts as far afield as Mars.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mantis shrimp camera odontodactylus scyllarus
Emerging Tech

Shrimp eyes inspire new camera focused on helping self-driving cars see better

By mimicking the vision of mantis shrimp, researchers were able to make significant improvements on today’s commercial cameras. They hope their technology can help mitigate accidents by letting self-driving vehicles see more clearly.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
drone parachute rescue system
Emerging Tech

This intelligent parachute system can bail out clumsy drone pilots

Parachutes can save drones when they unexpectedly fall from the sky. Among a number of such systems, Austrian firm Drone Rescue is this week showing off its latest design that automatically deploys when it senses trouble.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Bloodhound SSC
Cars

‘Bloodhound’ rocket car needs a speedy cash injection to survive

The rocket-powered Bloodhound car has driven into difficulties, with the company behind the project needing a multi-million-dollar cash injection to save its dream of attempting a 1,000 mph land speed record.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uniqlos robotic warehouse requires 90 percent fewer human workers uniqlo robot
Emerging Tech

Tokyo robotic warehouse needs almost no human workers

Uniqlo has unveiled its first robot-powered warehouse that requires 90 percent fewer human workers to operate. The Japanese clothing giant plans to invest close to $1 billion dollars to convert all of its warehouses worldwide.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
History of AI neural networks
Emerging Tech

Curious how A.I. 'brains' work? Here's a super-simple breakdown of deep learning

What is deep learning? A branch of machine learning, this field deals with the creation of neural networks that are modeled after the brain and adept at dealing with large amounts of human-oriented data, like writing and voice commands.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma