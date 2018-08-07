Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Your stone-skipping skills pale in comparison to this robotic rock launcher

Luke Dormehl
By

What are the two things that all kids love? Rock skipping and robots, obviously. Using the kind of inventiveness that has made him a YouTube star, former NASA engineer-turned-quirky-inventor Mark Rober has combined both to put together a robot that’s able to skip rocks across the surface of water with impressive consistency. Best of all? It might even improve your own own rock-skipping technique so that this won’t join the growing number of fields in which robots put us on the unemployment scrap heap.

“I made a robot — or I suppose more of a machine, but ‘robot’ sounds way cooler — that could skip rocks really well,” Rober told Digital Trends. “Or, at least, it did eventually. We really just made it to have built-in adjustable parameters like wrist angle and arm angle so we could do experiments to find the best settings for a perfect rock skip.”

The robot was created by modifying a clay pigeon thrower, including the addition of customized wooden throwing arms, and a box base to give a bit more stability. The standardized rock replacement discs were air-dried clay, shaped with cookie cutters. Of course, the most important step was when Rober’s team of seasoned mechanics and engineers (read: his young nieces and nephews) stepped into the breach to give “Skippa” a spray paint and googly eye makeover, ensuring that it conformed to the necessary robot design stereotypes.

So what can we learn from the trial and error involved with getting Skippa to work? Mainly that the perfect rock skip involves rocks hitting the water at a 20-degree angle, with a 20-degree path, and a higher angle for cases when more energy is required. Flicking the wrist as much as is humanly (or robotically) possible is also a must. Oh, and the rock should be sufficiently heavy, with a flat bottom.

As much of a success as Rober’s rock-skipping robot is, however, he said he has no plans to elaborate on it in the near future. “I sort of pride myself on doing something totally different every month on my channel,” he continued. “Once I’ve visited a topic, I don’t ever really revisit it. My list of cool things I want to try is too long to allow for that.”

Don't Miss

The best 3D printers of 2018
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? Here are the best drones on the market right now

To help you navigate the increasingly large and ever-changing landscape of consumer UAVs, here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now
Posted By Drew Prindle
snapchat supporting algorithm fight fake news protest getty2
Emerging Tech

Could Snap save the internet from fake news? Here’s the company’s secret weapon

Snapchat recently leant its support to work by the University of California, Riverside, who have developed an algorithm that can root out fake news online. Here's how their tech works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
parrot anafi drone
Product Review

Parrot Anafi drone review

It’s definitely not perfect, and there are a few little things that could be improved, but even so, Anafi is unquestionably the best drone that Parrot has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
SpaceX Starlink, Elon Musk
Emerging Tech

Here’s everything you need to know about SpaceX Starlink

SpaceX Starlink is the name of Elon Musk's ambitious plan to blanket the globe with high speed broadband internet via a network of satellites. Here's everything you need to know about it
Posted By Patrick Daniels
Emerging Tech

Get one of the best cheap drones you can buy, and cry less when you crash

Want to get in on all this hot drone action, but don't want to spend half a paycheck to make it happen? There are actually lots of feature-packed budget options. Check out this list of the best drones under $500.
Posted By Drew Prindle
seattle space needle now has a revolving glass floor 1
Emerging Tech

World’s only revolving glass floor debuts at Space Needle

Have a head for heights? Then how about dropping by the Space Needle to enjoy its recent $100 million refit that includes the world’s first all-glass revolving floor as part of its 500-foot-high viewing platform.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Best IFTT Recipes
Emerging Tech

Automate all the little stuff in your life with these awesome IFTTT recipes

Curious about what kind of awesome things you can do with If This Then That? IFTTT recipes allow you to set up a variety of automated routines to make life easier. Check our list of the best and you'll be automating your life in no time!
Posted By Ed Oswald, Will Nicol
yanu robot bartender robo airport 5
Emerging Tech

Look out, bartenders: This cocktail-making robot is coming for your job

Yanu is a new autonomous robot bartender. With a single robot arm, it promise to automate the experience of getting that soothing, refreshing beverage into your hand as quickly as possible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
e reader quotation clock fdubvi2jk4uksrr large
Emerging Tech

Recycle your forgotten ebook reader by turning it into a literary quote clock

Want to find a cool new use for that old e-reader lying at the back of your desk drawer? Try transforming it into an awesome clock, which displays constantly changing literary quotations.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
youbionic latest 3d printed robot hand arm
Emerging Tech

This 3D-printed robotic hand can make lifelike movements

Bionic prosthesis company YouBionic created a 3D-printed robot hand that's capable of carrying out just about all the functionality of a human hand. It could one day be used to help people with missing or partially functioning limbs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Our favorite home weather stations make your smartphone’s app obsolete

Those weather apps aren’t really telling you what’s happening outside. Know the real weather report in your backyard with these top home weather stations.
Posted By Ed Oswald
carbon nanotube spider silk
Emerging Tech

Gene-edited silkworms spin out spider silk, could lead to mass production

Researchers have shown that by genetically engineering silkworms to have spider genes, they can produce higher yields of spider silk. The technique may pave the path toward mass production of this promising material.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle