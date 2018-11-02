Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

To curb teen vaping, schools across the U.S. welcome A.I. into their bathrooms

Luke Dormehl
By

There’s a problem with bullying at schools. Since today’s students are also members of the post-millennial generation there’s, unsurprisingly, a reported problem with vaping as well. Who are you going to call? If you’re anything like 500 schools across the U.S. and Canada, the answer is simple: Soter Technologies.

Soter has developed a smart bathroom sensor called Fly Sense. It’s capable of detecting both indoor vaping and noises above a certain decibel threshold, indicative of bullying or fighting. Think of it like Amazon Alexa: Snitch edition — but in a totally good way.

“Fly Sense, and now Fly Sense 2.5, is the first Internet of Things device that was designed to detect sound anomalies in schools that suggest potential incidents of bullying,” Derek Peterson, CEO and founder of Soter Technologies, told Digital Trends. “After receiving feedback from school administrators about the explosion of the vaping problem with young people in secondary schools, an advanced vape detection and alert system was [also] integrated into the system solution. Developed for the education market, FlySense is the only dual sensor and real-time alert system of its kind on the market today.”

Fly Sense contains multiple sensors capable of making different environmental readings. Using air quality sensors and associated software, it can identify trends of vape use in a given location over time, thereby helping schools identify hot spots for reacting accordingly. Despite our quip about smart speakers, the devices do not actually record sound, but rather analyze decibel levels to identify anomalies. When a vaping signature or a sound anomaly is detected, an alert is then automatically sent via email, SMS text message, or push notification to a defined user list.

While Fly Sense could theoretically be installed anywhere, Peterson said that schools will typically use them in places like locker rooms or bathrooms. That’s because these represent “the soft underbelly of school security,” where there are no cameras, teachers or coaches to keep an eye on what happens.

Since being introduced in August 2017, Fly Sense is now shipping out more than 600 units per month. The cost of a single unit is $995 and includes cloud-based monitoring and alert service for one year. Each subsequent year costs $150 for the service.

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
will computers revolt preparing for the future of ai willcomputersrevolt feature
Emerging Tech

Computers will soon outsmart us. Does that make an A.I. rebellion inevitable?

At this point, the question isn’t so much “if” AI will ever surpass humans in terms of thinking abilities, it’s “when.” What happens when we reach that point? Charles J. Simon attempts to answer that question in his upcoming…
Posted By Charles J. Simon
Wishplay Virtual Halloweeen
Emerging Tech

Wishplay’s virtual Halloween delivers a treat to terminally ill children

Being stuck in a hospital can be a miserable experience. But a new Canadian non-profit called Wishplay hopes to offer patients some joy by providing them with free, customized VR experiences.
Posted By Simon Cohen
norway mail delivering robot screen shot 2018 10 30 at 12 58 35
Emerging Tech

In Norway, a robot will soon be delivering people’s mail

Think traditional snail mail is outdated? Think again. In Norway, residents will soon have their daily letters and packages delivered to them by a robot. Here is what they can expect.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
crunchcup kickstarter cereal on the go lifestyle 2
Smart Home

Rushing out the door just got faster — CrunchCup lets you eat cereal on the go

If you love cereal but don't have time to sit down in the morning for breakfast, there's a Kickstarter that could solve all of your problems. CrunchCup makes it possible to take your cereal with you without any mess.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ivm machine learning new perfumes 30581001157 afff68113f k
Emerging Tech

Smell like Skynet: IBM creates an A.I. that will design the perfect perfume

IBM's research division has teamed up with a master fragrance maker to create an A.I. that is capable of developing new perfumes, courtesy of IBM’s impressive machine learning technology.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
surveillance footage written description security camera
Emerging Tech

Like Google for CCTV, software could help cops scour surveillance video quickly

Surveillance footage is great, but finding the person you're looking for isn't so easy if you have to comb through hundreds of hours of video. This smart search engine promises to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

Looking Glass owners will soon be able to get more holograms on Vimeo

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Bitcoins
Emerging Tech

If we want to slow down climate change, we should change how we mine Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining isn't good for climate change. According to an alarming new study, Bitcoin could produce enough emissions to raise global temperatures by 2 degrees Celsius as soon as 2033.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bridger teton forest drone video more than just forests
Photography

See the National Forests like never before in this awe-inspiring drone video

What's the difference between a National Park and a National Forest? Drones. With no ban on drones in National Forests -- at least, not yet -- filmmakers have a way to capture the immensity of these locations with stunning results.
Posted By Daven Mathies
google ads cryptocurrency malware hong kong lifestyle bitcoin
Emerging Tech

Bitcoin turns 10 today. Here’s how it went from play money to global phenomenon

From its birth one decade ago, Bitcoin sure has come a long way. How did it get to this point? Check out our handy potted history of the world's favorite cryptocurrency to find out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
starship technologies launch robot package delivery dsc6480 crop
Emerging Tech

Autonomous package-delivery robots are ready to steal your mailman’s job

Starship Technologies is launching a robot package-delivery service in the U.S. and U.K. For a monthly subscription, customers can get packages delivered at a time of their convenience.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
alexa smart shower speaker aqua dew
Deals

This new smart speaker lets you take Alexa into the shower

They say some of your greatest ideas or thoughts come to you in the shower. Now, you can stay connected easily while you're there. Tell Alexa to set reminders, save an idea, play music, and more; all while staying in your normal morning…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
caltech gyroscope smaller than rice download
Emerging Tech

Caltech’s tiny new gyroscope is smaller than a single grain of rice

Researchers at Caltech have found a way to shrink optical gyroscopes to a size smaller than a single grain of rice. The resulting tech could be useful for everything from gaming to satellites.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
raylier glowing leather jacket biking banni re lancement
Cars

Bright idea: this motorcycle jacket has built-in lights that sync with your bike

Motorbike leathers are there to protect riders from injury, but they can make bikers difficult to see in the dark. A stylish new LED-equipped leather jacket hopes to change all that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl