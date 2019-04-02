Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Microbes survive outside the International Space Station, might do same on Mars

Dyllan Furness
By
space microbes iss mars biomex
The Biomex microbes in their ISS containers. ESA/ROSCOSMOS

Earth is home to some five million trillion trillion microbes. That’s not a typo. Five million trillion trillion live on Earth. At least half of the planet’s biomass comes from the microscopic organisms that inhabit the most extreme environments — from hot springs to the human gut.

A new study from researchers at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) shows that some microbes can inhabit an even more inhospitable environment: space outside the International Space Station (ISS). The research project, called Biomex (Biology and Mars Experiment), set out to see if some of the hardier kind of microbes could survive conditions on alien planets. The results suggest the answer is yes.

“The ISS is a unique platform to study the effect of extreme space and Mars-like conditions,” Jean-Pierre de Vera, an astrobiologist at DLR’s Institute of Planetary Research who led the study, told Digital Trends. “In particular, the question of Mars’s habitability and the detection of life under these extreme space conditions were the main drives to motivate me to test experimentally the hypothesis directly in space.”

Among the team’s questions were whether life could survive on Mars and which kind of biomolecules are stable enough to be detected.

space microbes iss mars biomex3
Some of the microbes were placed in simulated Martian soil. DLR (CC BY 3.0))

Microbes have long been known to inhabit the ISS but to test their ability to survive outside of its climate-controlled walls, hundreds of samples, including bacteria, mosses, and algae, were placed in containers on the outside of the ISS’s Russian Zvezda module, where they were exposed to a vacuum and extreme ultraviolet radiation and temperature variations for 533 days. The samples were then sent back to Earth, where De Vera and his team studied them.

The results showed that some of the microbes seemed to thrive despite the conditions. To De Vera, the results indicate nothing less than a call to search for extraterrestrial life.

“Life could also originate on other worlds in the universe, if the conditions are approaching Mars-like and Earth-like conditions,” he said. “It even could exist as extremophilic lifeforms in some habitable niches, although the majority of the planet could be too extreme for life and evolution, as we know from our home planet Earth. It is therefore worth it to start missions for the search for life in our universe.”

Moving forward, De Vera and his colleagues will explore ways to identify life on other planes through a mission called Biosign (Bio-signatures and habitable niches).

A special issue dedicated to the Biomex project was published in February by the journal Astrobiology.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Space debris from India’s anti-satellite missile test a threat to ISS, NASA says
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
asteroid gault yorp effect 6478
Emerging Tech

A tiny pebble could have caused the dramatic self-destruction of a 5-mile-long asteroid

Hubble has captured images of a self-destructing asteroid called 6478 Gault. The asteroid has two comet-like tails of debris, suggesting that Gault is breaking apart due to a phenomenon known as the YORP effect.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ligo upgrades gravitational waves hanford observatory 1
Emerging Tech

Scientists to resume Nobel-winning hunt for gravitational waves

The hunt for gravitational waves is back on. After a series of upgrades, the National Science Foundation’s Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) will resume its search for ripples in space and time on Monday, April 1.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tess planet hunter first exoplanet x9lt 1
Emerging Tech

NASA’s planet-hunting satellite TESS locates its first exoplanet

NASA's planet-hunting satellite, TESS, was launched last year to search for exoplanets. And the search is already paying off, as astronomers announce they have discovered a Saturn-sized planet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
saturn rings moons interaction pia22772 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Saturn’s rings deposit material onto its ravioli-shaped moons

A new study has investigated Saturn's tiny far-flung moons and the way that they interact with its rings. Data collected by Cassini shows five moons at the edge of the rings are covered in dust and ice.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
peeps social media millennial moms marshmallow chicks sugar holiday treat easter
Emerging Tech

That’s science! Mycologist colonizes marshmallow Peeps with fungi for Easter

Easter is coming, and that means it's time for Peeps. But a mycologist has his own plan for the sweet treats this Easter season - he's using Peeps to investigate the environmentally adaptive abilities of fungi.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nonny de la pea wants vr to be accessible everyone emblematicgroup fb 1
Emerging Tech

Nonny de la Peña wants to put virtual reality within Reach

Telling a story in VR can sometimes pack a punch regular films can’t. As a pioneer in immersive journalism, Nonny de la Peña wants to open that experience to everyone with her Reach platform.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
hubble wild duck cluster cosmic ducks
Emerging Tech

See a cluster of cosmic wild ducks in flight in Hubble’s picture of the week

Hubble has provided another space picture for us to marvel at. The image shows the Messier 11 cluster, a group of stars also known by another name: the Wild Duck Cluster, because the brightest stars look like a flock of ducks in flight.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
bennu asteroid stereoscopic image bennus boulder 1 stereo pair cross eyed version
Emerging Tech

Burnin’ through the sky: Queen’s Brian May creates stereoscopic image of asteroid

A large boulder has been imaged on the surface of asteroid Bennu. NASA has released a stereoscopic image of the boulder created by Queen guitarist Brian May, which enables viewers to see the illusion of depth in the image.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Nike Self-tying shoe | Hyper Adapt
Emerging Tech

Self-lacing Nikes can’t make you dunk, but they’ll still turn heads

The Nike Adapt BB is a pair of self-lacing sneakers that conform to the shape of your feet. The shoes fits like a glove, but will they make you a better basketball player? We tested them to find out.
Posted By Will Nicol
germanys space agency wants to catch rockets in the sky after launch germany dlr
Emerging Tech

Germany’s space agency wants to catch rockets in the sky after launch

SpaceX and Blue Origin land their rockets back on Earth shortly after launch, but Germany's space agency is developing an alternative rocket recovery system capable of catching the booster as it glides back to terra firma.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
apple suctioning robot new zealand orchard
Emerging Tech

Self-driving apple harvesting robot suctions the fruit off trees

An autonomous tractor-style vehicle which can suction the apples right off apple trees could be the future of farming as we know it. Check it out in action on an orchard in New Zealand.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Mathematician Marcus du Sautoy
Emerging Tech

Can A.I. truly be creative? One brilliant Brit makes a compelling case

Marcus du Sautoy is a bestselling author and one of the U.K.’s leading mathematicians. In his latest book, The Creativity Code, he ponders whether A.I. algorithms can ever truly be creative.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
jaxa space junk failure debris around earth
Emerging Tech

Space debris from India’s anti-satellite missile test a threat to ISS, NASA says

Numerous pieces of debris resulting from India's recent anti-satellite missile test pose a threat to the safety of the International Space Station, a NASA official said on Monday.
Posted By Trevor Mogg