Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s Big Falcon Rocket goes bolder, changes its name to Starship

Luke Dormehl
By

SpaceX’s Big Falcon Rocket (or something a little more F-bomb heavy depending on how the mood takes Elon Musk) is dead. Long live “Starship.” SpaceX founder Musk unveiled the name change on Twitter this week, with a message reading simply: “Renaming BFR to Starship.” In a follow-up, he explained that, technically, Starship actually consists of two parts: The Starship upper stage spaceship and Super Heavy, the rocket booster needed to escape Earth’s deep gravity well.

No reason was given for the change, although its new Star Trek-style moniker perhaps speaks to the ambition of the project. After announcing the change, a Musk follower chipped in to observe that, “unless this starship is sent on a mission to another star system it can’t be called a starship.” Without skipping a beat (or is that a tweet?), Musk responded that, “Later versions will.” Given that our nearest star system is the Alpha Centauri system, approximately 4.3 light years — or 25.8 trillion miles — from Earth, that’s quite an optimistic suggestion. Unless he’s trolling us all, that is.

Designed with the goal of taking astronauts to Mars, the erstwhile BFR promises to be the most powerful launcher ever built. It will carry around 100 people on each journey. While not built yet, the 350-foot rocket will reportedly boast a gigantic 10.8 million pounds of thrust, making it the equivalent of 10 times the thrust generated by the Falcon 9 rockets that SpaceX regularly uses for its launches. Just like all SpaceX’s other rockets, it is designed to be reusable.

At present, SpaceX reportedly plans to test early prototypes of Starship in the atmosphere as soon as next year. Provided that these go well, it is then hoping for an orbital test in 2020, prior to a potential Mars flight as soon as 2022.

Whether SpaceX is able to stick to that schedule remains to be seen, of course. Over the weekend, Musk noted that Starship is also being redesigned. The new version of the revolutionary rocket, he says, is “very exciting [and] delightfully counter-intuitive.”

Hey, it wouldn’t be an Elon Musk project if it was dull and done by the books, now, would it?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals
awesome tech you cant buy yet hover 2 drone feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
mapping a smart city what3words feat
Emerging Tech

Smarter cities need smarter addresses. And you just need 3 words

To make really smart transportation choices, more precise location data will have to be integrated with citywide transportation data. Here’s how one company is mapping the world by using just three words.
Posted By John R. Quain
milky-way-galaxy
Emerging Tech

Ghostly galaxy discovered lurking on the edge of the Milky Way

A team of astronomers from the University of Cambridge have discovered a strange galaxy next door to the Milky Way. The dwarf galaxy, named Antlia 2, is dark and dim and gives out much less light than expected.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best drone photos greenland
Emerging Tech

Ancient crater the size of NYC discovered under the Greenland ice sheet

A huge crater has been discovered beneath the ice of Greenland, and is thought to be the result of a meteorite impact millions of years ago. The crater is one of the largest ever discovered, measuring 19 miles across.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
insight mars mission california launch cubesats nasa
Emerging Tech

Here’s how the InSight mission to Mars will confirm its landing to NASA

NASA's InSight mission has sent a lander to Mars. NASA researchers have now shared details on how they will monitor the touching down of the lander at the end of its 91 million mile journey.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
workplace microchipping next gen id company chip feat 1
Emerging Tech

Would you swap your keycard for a microchip implant? For many, the answer is yes

Put down your keycard! More people are turning to implanted RFID chips as their choice of workplace identification. Should we be worried about a world in which employees get microchipped?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the modern toilet in our homes and businesses have evolved toto feature sm 3
Emerging Tech

From tornado flushes to remote controls, modern toilets are flush with tech

With the global observance of World Toilet Day on November 19, we take a look at how the modern toilet in our homes and businesses have evolved, and how they are becoming smarter tools in the future.
Posted By Lina Zeldovich
allite super magnesium 4
Outdoors

‘Super magnesium’ may be the next wonder material for outdoor gear

Super Magnesium is a wonder material that is 30 percent lighter than aluminum, as strong as carbon fiber, cheaper to make, and 100-percent recyclable, making it much better for the environment.
Posted By Kraig Becker
gut game biosensor australia sensor
Emerging Tech

Forget joysticks — the Guts Game is controlled by a sensor that you swallow

Researchers have created an unusual new game in which players swallow a biosensor and then compete to raise or lower the temperature in their gut. Sound crazy? Here's why it could catch on.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot waiter ginger abi 5980
Emerging Tech

Step inside the Nepalese restaurant staffed by robot waiters

A robotics startup from Nepal has created a robot waiter called Ginger. It's capable of delivering food from kitchen to table, and can even engage customers in a bit of friendly banter as it does so.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
arizona state seal wounds laser gettyimages 800341504
Emerging Tech

Doctors could soon ditch stitches and seal skin wounds with lasers

Just like the dermal regenerator in Star Trek, physicians may soon be able to heal skin wounds using smart, laser-based technology. That's thanks to researchers from Arizona State University.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
future mars missions mission 2020 rover
Emerging Tech

NASA selects the all-important landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission

NASA said on Monday that the landing site for its much-anticipated Mars 2020 rover mission has the potential to "revolutionize how we think about Mars and its ability to harbor life."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nasa crop yield tech australia uk img 5105
Emerging Tech

NASA’s ‘space wheat’ is helping earthbound farmers grow crops quicker

Could NASA technology for growing plants on other planets help farmers improve crop yield here on Earth? According to researchers in Australia and the U.K., the answer is a resounding yes.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
toilet scrubbing robot germany toiletrobot
Emerging Tech

Toilet-scrubbing robot takes over one of the world’s crappiest jobs

When it comes to jobs that none of us enjoy, scrubbing the toilet would have to rank pretty highly. So why not hand the job over to robots? Very soon you might be able to do exactly that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl