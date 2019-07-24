Emerging Tech

SpaceX forced to cancel CRS-18 Falcon 9 rocket launch due to weather

Mathew Katz
By

SpaceX had to once again delay its latest Falcon 9 rocket launch on Wednesday, this time due to poor weather, delaying a planned supply run to the International Space Station.

Elon Musk’s private space company called off the launch just before 3:30 p.m. PT because of cloudy skies above Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. SpaceX’s team waited until almost the last possible second to abort the mission, announcing that it would scrub the launch with less than a minute before the scheduled launch at 3:24 p.m.

“Standing down today due to weather; backup launch opportunity is tomorrow at 6:01 p.m. EDT, 22:01 UTC,” SpaceX tweeted after scrubbing the mission.

The company now plans to try again on Thursday, though the forecast for the area once again calls for thunderstorms, which may delay the launch once again. Officials had hoped for a break in the clouds as there had been earlier in the day, but didn’t have quite such good luck. The launch had previously been delayed from earlier in July.

SpaceX’s 20th Dragon spacecraft mission to the International Space Station will eventually bring 5,000 lbs of supplies to the ISS. The cargo includes a 3D printer that could someday “print” human organs and other supplies for ongoing experiments.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

