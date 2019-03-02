Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

SpaceX and NASA launch first crewed spacecraft on mission to the ISS

Georgina Torbet
By
spacex falcon 9 rollout 1
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is rolled onto the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/Joel Kowsky

In a joint project between NASA and SpaceX, the Crew Dragon spacecraft was successfully launched before dawn today. The craft will be traveling to the International Space Station (ISS) with supplies for the ISS crew and a dummy passenger to test the safety of eventually ferrying real passengers. This was SpaceX’s first launch of a crewed spaceship, and the launch was such a success that it almost brought CEO Elon Musk to tears.

The launch was not only important for SpaceX but also for the American space program. Fewer manned spacecraft missions have taken off from American locations in recent years as launch sites near the equator are more efficient, but this launch took place from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

“This mission is an important step in returning human spaceflight to American soil,” Steve Stich, NASA launch manager and deputy manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, said in a statement. “SpaceX and NASA teams are working side-by-side on this mission from start to finish as we have throughout this process. This flight test will inform the system design, operations and drive any changes that need to be made ahead of crew flights. We are ready to learn by flying.”

The launch used a Falcon 9 rocket and took off from Launch Complex 39A, overseen from Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Control Center Firing Room 4. This is the same location which oversaw the countdown and liftoff of the most recent 15 space shuttle missions. The aim of the launch is to test whether the craft’s autonomous systems are able to maneuver correctly and to dock with the ISS when the craft arrives there.

All went smoothly in the launch which was a great relief to Musk. “I’m a little emotionally exhausted,” he said in a post-launch press conference. He also told space.com he was happy his company was making progress towards his ultimate aim of a manned spacecraft launch: “The whole goal of SpaceX was crewed spaceflight. Improved space exploration technologies,” he said. “That’s actually the full name of the company, Space Exploration Technologies.”

Don't Miss

Thailand’s ambitious new solar plants will float on dams and reservoirs
arkup floating hurricane proof home mobile 1
Smart Home

Arkup’s $6 million floating home can withstand a Category 4 hurricane

As ocean temperatures continue to rise, we can expect stronger hurricanes in the years to come. Startup Arkup has built a floating livable yacht that is specifically designed to weather a Category 4 hurricane.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Dallon Adams
what is artificial intelligence ai screen shot 2017 04 03 at 9 42 55 am
Emerging Tech

Demystifying artificial intelligence: Everything you need to know about A.I.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, evolving algorithms -- we know it can get confusing very quickly. So let's take a look at A.I. and what it really means, its potential uses, and how it's currently evolving.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Kitty Hawk's flying protoype
Emerging Tech

These flying cars want to take your commute to new heights

Flying cars aren't just science fiction anymore. Here are 10 models currently in development, the companies working on them, and when you'll be able to get your hands on one (hint: it's much closer than you think).
Posted By Ed Oswald, Tyler Lacoma
Emerging Tech

A cut above the rest: Here are the 5 best robotic lawn mowers

Humans waste an ungodly amount of fossil fuels and time mowing their lawns. Robotic lawnmowers are an easy, green way to save you time and minimize your carbon footprint. Here are our favorite robotic lawnmowers on the market.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best products 2018 dji mavic 2 pro drone
Emerging Tech

Drone app B4UFLY should receive a better rating in the app store soon

The FAA's B4UFLY app is supposed to help drone hobbyists fly their aircraft safely, but abysmal reviews on app stores suggest it's not working out. The good news is that the FAA has invited the private sector in to overhaul the software.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Photography

How a drone flight in Myanmar landed a French tourist in jail

Of course you want to fly your drone on vacation — exploring a new place from the sky and capturing great footage is all part of the fun of owning a quadcopter. But better make sure you check out the local drone rules first ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
agility digit delivery robot with box 3
Emerging Tech

Forget wheels: This delivery robot can walk straight up to your doorstep

Autonomous wheeled delivery robots are seemingly everywhere in 2019. Agility Robotics' Digit robot takes a different approach: It promises to carry out its deliveries while walking on two legs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3D Robotics Solo drone
Emerging Tech

Straighten up and fly right: How to register your drone with the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration requires registration for most drones, except the teeny, tiny ones that fly around your house. Learn how to register your drone with our step-by-step guide so you don't run afoul of the law.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
kosmos 482 land on earth 1972 cpa 4196
Emerging Tech

Defunct Soviet space probe will crash back to Earth after 47 years in orbit

A failed Venus probe launched by the Soviet Union almost half a century ago could crash back down to Earth as early as this year. The Kosmos 482 probe has been doing laps of Earth since 1972.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Google has found a way to use A.I. to boost the usefulness of wind energy

Google and DeepMind have developed an A.I. able to predict wind power output 36 hours ahead of the power being generated. The results could help strengthen the case for the use of wind power.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says its 5G plans will be unlimited, won't cost more than current plans

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
planet nine new data bias konstantin batygin mike brown planet9 sizecompa original
Emerging Tech

Planet Nine could be five times the size of the Earth and closer than we thought

Is there a hidden ninth planet in our solar system? Astronomers have been debating this for three years, and now new evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis suggests the planet could be larger and closer than previously thought.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
thailand floating solar panels mzizmtuxmg
Emerging Tech

Thailand’s ambitious new solar plants will float on dams and reservoirs

Thailand has some big plans for solar energy. The country's state-run Electricity Generating Authority is planning to build floating solar power stations at eight dams across Thailand.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Vahana
Emerging Tech

Want to see the future of transport? Watch this drone taxi go airborne

Want to travel to work in a flying taxi that looks like something out of a James Bond movie? Vahana's 50th successful test flight shows that we are a lot closer than you might think.
Posted By Luke Dormehl