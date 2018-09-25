Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Teaching machines to see illusions may help computer vision get smarter

Luke Dormehl
By

Do you remember the kind of optical illusions you probably first saw as a kid, which use some combination of color, light, and patterns to create images that prove deceptive or misleading to our brains? It turns out that such illusions — where perception doesn’t match up with reality — may, in fact, be a feature of the brain, rather than a bug. And teaching a machine to recognize the same kind of illusions may result in smarter image recognition.

This is what computer vision experts from Brown University have been busy working on. They are teaching computers to see context-dependent optical illusions, and thereby to hopefully create smarter, more brain-like artificial vision algorithms that will prove more robust in the real world.

“Computer vision has become ubiquitous, from self-driving cars parsing a stop sign to medical software looking for tumors in an ultrasound,” David Mely, one of the Cognitive Science researchers who worked on the project, now working at artificial intelligence company Vicarious, told Digital Trends. “However, those systems have weaknesses stemming from the fact that they are modeled after an outdated blueprint of how our brains work. Integrating newly understood mechanisms from neuroscience like those featured in our work may help making those computer vision systems safer. Much of the brain remains poorly understood, and further research at the confluence of brains and machines may help unlock further fundamental advances in computer vision.”

In their work, the team used a computational model to explore and replicate the ways that neurons interact with one another when viewing an illusion. They created a model of feedback connections of neurons, which mirrors that of humans, that responds differently depending on the context. The hope is that this will help with tasks like color differentiation — for example, helping a robot designed to pick red berries to identify those berries even when the scene is bathed in red light, as might happen at sunset.

“A lot of intricate brain circuitry exists to support such forms of contextual integration, and our study proposes a theory of how this circuitry works across receptive field types, and how its presence is revealed in phenomena called optical illusions,” Mely continued. “Studies like ours, that use computer models to explain how the brain sees, are necessary to enhance existing computer vision systems: many of them, like most deep neural networks, still lack the most basic forms of contextual integration.”

While the project is still in its relative infancy, the team has already translated the neural circuit into a modern machine learning module. When it was tested on a task related to contour detection and contour tracing, the circuit vastly outperformed modern computer vision technology.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
Up Next

How many GPU video ports is too many? The Aorus RTX 2080 packs seven
How the Razer Blade 15 was made | Gaming event
Computing

How Razer forged the Blade 15, the slim gaming laptop nobody else could build

With the recent launch of the Blade 15, Razer ushered in a new design language that's cleaner and more angular. We recently visited Razer's San Francisco, California design studio to learn more about Razer's approach to design.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
microsoft and shell build ai into gas stations to help spot smokers
Emerging Tech

Microsoft and Shell build A.I. into gas stations to help spot smokers

Shell and Microsoft have created a system for gas stations that can spot someone who's smoking or about to smoke. The platform uses multiple cameras, local computing power, and Microsoft's cloud intelligence system to do the job.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung galaxy s9 plus review both
Mobile

Here's the Samsung Galaxy S9's new Android 9.0 Pie interface

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are here. The flagship devices boast some awesome new features and a powerful new processor. Here's everything you need to know about these Samsung phones.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Brenda Stolyar
recycle gan video recyclegan
Emerging Tech

Don’t be fooled — this automated system sneakily manipulates video content

In the vein of “deep fakes," Recycle-GAN, a new system from Carnegie Mellon University, presents another case for how difficult it will be to distinguish fiction from reality in the future.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
robot skins inanimate objects yale skin
Emerging Tech

Versatile robotic skin gives stuffed horse, other inanimate objects some giddyup

Researchers at Yale University have developed a new sensor-packed robot skin that can be wrapped around inanimate objects, such as toys, to transform them into functioning robots.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
jackrabbot 2 robot stanford 3774 1
Emerging Tech

JackRabbot 2 is Stanford’s friendly new campus-roaming social robot

JackRabbot 2 is a robot developed by researchers at Stanford University -- designed to navigate around the campus, while carrying out friendly interactions with the humans around it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet biolite headlamp feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Click-to-brew beer, comfy headlamps, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
co2 hot dog cooker climate change gosun
Emerging Tech

New sustainable plan to mitigate climate change involves… a hot dog cooker?

Chemists have demonstrated a new, energy-efficient method of pulling carbon dioxide directly from the air. The secret ingredients? An air humidifier and a solar-powered hot dog cooker.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
zombie cell mouse model dementia senescentcells
Emerging Tech

Removing ‘zombie cells’ in the brain could help battle the effects of dementia

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic have demonstrated how the removal of so-called "zombie cells" can help reverse the effects of dementia-style cognitive decline in mice. Here's what they did.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nasa finds exoplanet closer to earth tess image
Emerging Tech

NASA’s planet hunter satellite gets first hit in its search for another Earth

NASA's planet hunter satellite TESS has discovered a new Earth-like planet. At only 62 light-years distant, the new find is much closer than the Kepler Mission's 2015 exoplanet discovery -- that one was 155 light-years distant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

From flying for fun to pro filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
egyptian divers arrested for cutting underwater internet cables diver checking cable
Emerging Tech

New mask-mounted head-up display gives Navy combat divers tactical advantage

Divers are often forced to work in low-light conditions where visibility is limited or all-but nonexistent. In order to help solve this problem, the Navy has developed a new head-up display known as Shadow Nav.
Posted By Eric Brackett
robo dogs roll over spotmini here comes alma
Emerging Tech

Roll over, SpotMini — here comes the ALMA robo-dog

If two robo-dogs met on the street, would one try to sniff the mechanical components at the rear of the other? We have no idea, but with at least two different rob-dogs now making real advances, we may soon find out.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
japanese spacecraft lands two rovers on asteroid ryugu
Emerging Tech

A Japanese spacecraft just landed two rovers on an asteroid

Japan's space agency has succeeded in landing two rovers on the surface of an asteroid around 200 million miles from Earth. The deployment is part of a bold mission aimed at unlocking some of the mysteries of our solar system.
Posted By Trevor Mogg