Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Thailand’s ambitious new solar plants will float on dams and reservoirs

Luke Dormehl
By
thailand floating solar panels mzizmtuxmg
SCG Chemicals

Thailand has big plans when it comes to solar energy. According to a report from IEEE Spectrum, the country’s Siam Cement Group (SCG) has ambitions to win a big government contract to install a giant 45-megawatt floating solar farm at Thailand’s Sirindhorn Dam.

The idea of a floating solar farm is that it can provide the benefits of solar energy, without taking up valuable space on dry land in densely populated areas. Other advantages include their comparative ease of installation and decommissioning, along with helping to reduce evaporation as a result of partially covering the water surface. During the approximately 10 years that floating photovoltaics have been around, they have garnered a particularly enthusiastic response in populous countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Now it seems that Thailand is eager to get in on the action as well.

SCG is among Southeast Asia’s biggest manufacturers of building materials. It has developed its own proprietary floating solar panels that it promises to build, install, and maintain. SCG’s panels are made from high-density polyethylene, which is both durable and recyclable. The company claims that its panels will last for around half a century and take up approximately 10 percent less space than the floating plants developed by rival companies.

The plan to build a floating solar plant at Sirindhorn Dam is the first part of an ambitious floating solar panel project announced by Thailand’s state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). The department has plans to build floating solar panels, with a total capacity of 1 gigawatt, across eight and reservoirs dams over the next couple of decades. The Sirindhorn Dam will be the first of these, with four other projects to follow on soon after. EGAT hopes to begin construction as soon as April, although it has yet to reveal which company it is going to award the contract to.

At present, Thailand generates around 12 percent of its energy from sustainable sources. (That’s compared to around 18 percent in the U.S., as of 2018.) Thailand’s government hopes that initiatives such as its floating solar plants can help increase this to 37 percent by 2036. Should all go according to plan, around 6 percent of the country’s total power could come from floating solar farm projects such as this one.

Don't Miss

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Here is everything you need to know
CRISPR gene-editing technology
Emerging Tech

Chinese government may have helped fund controversial CRISPR babies experiment

A new report claims that the controversial CRISPR babies gene editing experiment in China might have been carried out with the support and funding of three Chinese governmental institutions, including China’s science ministry.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
french space agency unveils reusable rocket arianeworks
Emerging Tech

French space agency unveils reusable rocket modeled after Falcon 9

The French space agency CNES and European aerospace company Ariane Group have unveiled a plan to create a first-stage rocket that is reusable for multiple launches. The rocket should make launches cheaper to implement.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
fedex sameday bot delivery robot
Emerging Tech

FedEx’s new autonomous delivery robots can hop curbs and climb stairs

Courier service FedEx announced its entry into the fast-growing field of delivery robots with the impressive SameDay Bot. Check it out in autonomous stair-climbing, curb-hopping action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
what is artificial intelligence ai screen shot 2017 04 03 at 9 42 55 am
Emerging Tech

Demystifying artificial intelligence: Everything you need to know about A.I.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, evolving algorithms -- we know it can get confusing very quickly. So let's take a look at A.I. and what it really means, its potential uses, and how it's currently evolving.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Kitty Hawk's flying protoype
Emerging Tech

These flying cars want to take your commute to new heights

Flying cars aren't just science fiction anymore. Here are 10 models currently in development, the companies working on them, and when you'll be able to get your hands on one (hint: it's much closer than you think).
Posted By Ed Oswald, Tyler Lacoma
Emerging Tech

A cut above the rest: Here are the 5 best robotic lawn mowers

Humans waste an ungodly amount of fossil fuels and time mowing their lawns. Robotic lawnmowers are an easy, green way to save you time and minimize your carbon footprint. Here are our favorite robotic lawnmowers on the market.
Posted By Ed Oswald
arkup floating hurricane proof home mobile 1
Smart Home

Arkup’s $6 million floating home can withstand a Category 4 hurricane

As ocean temperatures continue to rise, we can expect stronger hurricanes in the years to come. Startup Arkup has built a floating livable yacht that is specifically designed to weather a Category 4 hurricane.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Dallon Adams
best products 2018 dji mavic 2 pro drone
Emerging Tech

Drone app B4UFLY should receive a better rating in the app store soon

The FAA's B4UFLY app is supposed to help drone hobbyists fly their aircraft safely, but abysmal reviews on app stores suggest it's not working out. The good news is that the FAA has invited the private sector in to overhaul the software.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Photography

How a drone flight in Myanmar landed a French tourist in jail

Of course you want to fly your drone on vacation — exploring a new place from the sky and capturing great footage is all part of the fun of owning a quadcopter. But better make sure you check out the local drone rules first ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
3D Robotics Solo drone
Emerging Tech

Straighten up and fly right: How to register your drone with the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration requires registration for most drones, except the teeny, tiny ones that fly around your house. Learn how to register your drone with our step-by-step guide so you don't run afoul of the law.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
kosmos 482 land on earth 1972 cpa 4196
Emerging Tech

Defunct Soviet space probe will crash back to Earth after 47 years in orbit

A failed Venus probe launched by the Soviet Union almost half a century ago could crash back down to Earth as early as this year. The Kosmos 482 probe has been doing laps of Earth since 1972.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Google has found a way to use A.I. to boost the usefulness of wind energy

Google and DeepMind have developed an A.I. able to predict wind power output 36 hours ahead of the power being generated. The results could help strengthen the case for the use of wind power.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says its 5G plans will be unlimited, won't cost more than current plans

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
agility digit delivery robot with box 3
Emerging Tech

Forget wheels: This delivery robot can walk straight up to your doorstep

Autonomous wheeled delivery robots are seemingly everywhere in 2019. Agility Robotics' Digit robot takes a different approach: It promises to carry out its deliveries while walking on two legs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl