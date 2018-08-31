Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

New noise-canceling tech blocks disruptive dins faster than the speed of sound

Luke Dormehl
By

We’ve all been there: You finished checking social media and are finally ready to get down to some serious work when a construction crew starts drilling a hole in the sidewalk or your neighbor decides to mow their lawn. Sure, there are noise-canceling headphones available, but they’re kind of bulky and not necessarily things you want to wear for a long period of time. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a smarter solution that takes advantage of cutting-edge Internet of Things connectivity?

That’s the mission researchers from the University of Illinois’ Coordinated Science Laboratory have been working toward. Looking for a less bulky, intrusive solution to the problem of disruptive noise, they are busy developing a wireless network that can act more rapidly than sound travels.

“We spread a few IoT devices in the environment, each containing a microphone and a wireless transmitter,” Sheng Shen, a researcher on the project, told Digital Trends. “Their job is to listen to the noisy sounds much earlier than us, and send the signals to our ear-devices [wirelessly]. Because wireless signals travel 1 million times faster than sound, our ear-device gets to know the noise samples much earlier before they actually arrive at our ears.”

university illinois noise cancelling setup system
University of Illinois

Leveraging this “speed difference,” the team’s system achieves much better noise-cancellation performance, which kicks into action by playing an anti-noise signal only when it’s necessary. At this point, it uses the same noise-canceling waveform technology as regular noise-cancellation devices, creating a wave 180 degrees out of phase with the ambient noise. This works like an eraser for the noise in question: scrubbing it out so you no longer have to listen.

While the University of Illinois’ approach still requires an earpiece of some kind — either over-the-ear headphones or earbuds — these don’t need to entirely block the ear canal. Because they don’t have to be made of materials that absorb sound, they can also be made more comfortable to wear.

The system isn’t perfect, though. For one thing, you need to have multiple connected microphones around you to cover the possibility of sound from any angle. Nonetheless, when the completed setup is achieved, participants testing it rated it more favorably than the results achieved by even the current leading noise-canceling headphone makers.

Coming soon to a smart home near you. We really, really hope.

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
ice sat 2 space laser nasaice4
Emerging Tech

As sea levels rise, NASA’s new laser satellite will monitor polar ice decline

In September, NASA will launch an advanced satellite called ICESat-2, which scientists will use to measure changes in elevation of land ice in polar regions like Greenland and Antarctica
Posted By Dyllan Furness
weirdest robots ever feat 1
Emerging Tech

Born to hug: 6 of the weirdest, most outlandish robots humanity has ever created

There are some astonishing robots in existence which promise to change the world as we know it. But there are also a whole lot of weird robotics projects, too. Here are six of the strangest.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spry floating drone kickstarter and remote waterproof
Emerging Tech

It flies and floats! The Spry drone wants to master both the sky and sea

Can't decide between an aerial drone and an underwater drone? The Spry does a little bit of both, navigating like a helicopter, boat or even short stints like a submarine under the water.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
ai hearing aid translates languages monitors falls aids
Emerging Tech

Next-gen A.I. hearing aid can translate languages, track fitness, monitor falls

A smart new hearing aid from Starkey Hearing Technologies can not only automatically translate between 27 different languages, but also track wearers' fitness and even detect falls.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3d print bionic eye bioniceye
Emerging Tech

Watch as engineers 3D print a bionic eye prototype

Researchers 3D printed a prototype for a synthetic eyeball, equipped with photodetectors that allow the device to pick up on light. The prototype could help usher in more advanced devices for visually impaired people.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
3d print collaborative robot arms nanyangrobotsprint
Emerging Tech

Want a peek into the future? Watch these robots 3D print concrete structures

How do you 3D print a large object without having to use an even larger 3D printer? Researchers from Singapore have found a way -- and like the best tech solutions, it involves a pair of robot arms.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
engineers compact 5d imaging system measurement setup1
Emerging Tech

Engineers build new camera capable of taking pictures in five dimensions

Engineers have developed a new compact imaging system that’s capable of recording 5D images. It opens up exciting possibilities for security, medical imaging -- and even grocery shopping.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
4 mation zoetrope fish close focus ana bokeh
Emerging Tech

Here’s an old-school motion picture machine you can 3D print at home

4-Mation is like a modern reimagining of the Victorian zoetrope device. Whereas the classic design relied on 2D images, kind of like a flip book, 4-Mation uses 3D objects and strobing lights to create dynamic visuals.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
apple work on self driving cars store feat
Computing

Apple acquires yet another startup as the release of its AR glasses draws near

Apple AR glasses may be closer to reality than we thought. Here is everything we know so far about the augmented reality system, including the rumored specifications of Apple's Project Mirrorshades.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
parkinsons clues way someone types older woman typing
Emerging Tech

Your keyboard could predict if you have early-onset Parkinson’s disease

Early diagnosis is important for Parkinson's disease. Australian researchers have come up with a new way to achieve this: Using the subtle clues in the way a person types to look for signs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lg suitbot lifestyle
Emerging Tech

LG’s SuitBot wearable exosuit will give workers the extra strength they need

South Korean tech giant LG has designed a new wearable robot exosuit called SuitBot, intended to enhance users' leg movements to help with activities such as lifting heavy objects.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tech projects
Emerging Tech

CERN scientists have witnessed the decay of the Higgs boson particle

Six years after discovering the Higgs boson particle, scientists at CERN have witnessed it decaying into bottom quarks for the first time, demonstrating what is thought to be the most common way for the particle to decay.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
International Space Station
Emerging Tech

Space Station on alert as crew forced to patch hole in docked spacecraft

A hole found on the shell of a spacecraft docked with the International Space Station had to be patched by crew members after pressure aboard the station began to drop. A meteorite fragment could have been a culprit.
Posted By Trevor Mogg