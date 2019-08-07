Emerging Tech

Watch SpaceX catch a rocket nose cone in a giant net on a ship

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX has pretty much perfected the art of landing a 40-meter-tall, 20-ton booster back on terra firma. Now it’s honing its skills for catching the nose cone, too.

It’s all part of the private space company’s effort to build a reusable rocket system aimed at cutting the cost of space travel.

Earlier this week, SpaceX successfully deployed a $250 million AMOS-17 communications satellite for Israeli firm Spacecom using its Falcon 9 rocket as the delivery vehicle.

As the rocket deployed the satellite, the fairing — the cone at the top of the rocket that holds the payload — detached as planned, before falling back to Earth in two parts.

SpaceX is currently using a giant net on a single ship, called Ms. Tree (formerly Mr. Steven), to catch one of the fairing pieces. Once it has perfected the procedure, it’ll deploy a second ship to catch the other half, too. This means it’ll be able to keep the entire fairing out of the corrosive seawater and also protect it from impact damage. At $6 million a pop, the savings for the fairing alone will be significant.

This week’s mission saw one half of the fairing make a perfect landing on Ms. Tree’s net. It was the second successful catch for SpaceX’s ship, the first one taking place in June 2019 following the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket.

SpaceX posted a video of Tuesday’s achievement on Twitter.

Many earlier efforts to catch the fairing ended in failure, including this attempt in January 2019 when it came tantalizingly close to nailing its first successful landing. But success with the two most recent efforts indicate that SpaceX is making real progress with the system.

The all-important ship is 62 meters long and 10 meters wide, and holds a net covering an area of about 3,700 square meters. As a complete piece, the fairing of the Falcon 9 rocket is about 13 meters tall and 5 meters wide, and weighs around 1,000 kilograms.

SpaceX incorporated cold nitrogen thrusters into both sections to enable a steady descent. The system then deploys a GPS-equipped steerable parafoil at around five miles above sea level.

Catching space equipment as it falls back to Earth is apparently becoming a thing. Small-satellite launcher Rocket Lab released a video this week showing how it wants to use a helicopter to pluck its first-stage booster from the sky as it floats down with a parachute.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
cubic motion scanning technology mocap siren live
Emerging Tech

CGI faces will soon be indistinguishable from real ones. Here’s how

British computer graphics company Cubic Motion has developed a breakthrough way of doing high fidelity motion capture without requiring markers and a motion capture suit. Here's how it works -- and why the company's dream of next-gen motion…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3d map milky way milkywaymap
Emerging Tech

3D map of the Milky Way depicts our galaxy’s twisted disk

Astronomers have created a 3D map of our entire galaxy, pinpointing stars called Cepheids which pulsate and can be used to track distance and changes in space. When put into a map, the data show how the Milky Way twists at its edges.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
flyboard air inventor plans daring 20 mile flight over water this week franky zapata
Emerging Tech

Someone just flew across 21 miles of open water on a jet-powered flyboard

Franky Zapata has become the first person to fly across the English Channel on a jet-powered flyboard. The French inventor made the crossing in 22 minutes, reaching speeds of 110 mph in what was his second attempt at the record.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the boring company
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk’s Boring Company plans to tunnel beneath another country

Elon Musk wants to tunnel beneath China. It’s OK, it’s nothing sinister. Rather, it’s part of a plan to take his Boring Company's subterranean transportation efforts beyond the U.S.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
flyboard air inventor plans daring 20 mile flight over water this week franky zapata
Cars

Flyboard Air inventor plans to unveil 250-mph flying sports car by 2020

After designing a hoverboard and crossing the English Channel with it, Franky Zapata plans to develop a flying car capable of cruising at up to 250 mph. The 40-year-old Frenchman has already started testing prototypes.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lightsail 2 future space travel 20170724 ls earth f840 1561151727 1
Emerging Tech

What Bill Nye’s solar sail means for the future of space travel

The unique spaceship LightSail 2 was recently able to fly through space powered solely by sunlight. This could have profound effects on the future of space travel, making it possible to visit other planets and even other solar systems.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex starlink satellite testin 47926144123 2a828b66d5 o
Emerging Tech

SpaceX makes it easier for small satellite operators to reach space

SpaceX is ramping up its commercial efforts with a new program offering regularly scheduled, dedicated rideshare missions for small satellite operators, ending their need to piggyback on missions for larger operators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
necs passenger drone takes to the skies in cautious test flight nec
Emerging Tech

NEC’s passenger drone takes to the skies in somewhat cautious test flight

More and more firms are developing battery-powered vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, with the latest effort shown off this week by tech firm NEC. The successful test flight saw the machine stay airborne for about 40 seconds.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
comcast internet essentials expansion corporate portland or 2
Computing

Comcast rolls out ultra-cheap internet to millions of low-income Americans

Comcast has offered its Internet Essentials low-cost internet access program since 2012. However, Monday's expansion of the program qualifies almost any low-income customer for low-cost service.
Posted By Ed Oswald
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
News

Watch live as SpaceX launches (but doesn’t land) a rocket tonight

SpaceX will launch its AMOS-17 Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 on Wednesday, and you can watch the whole thing via livestream. The rocket will take off at approximately 3:53 p.m. PT
Posted By Allison Matyus
arque wearable tail screen shot 2019 08 06 at 21 50
Emerging Tech

Want a robotic tail? Well, Japanese scientists built one for you anyway

Ever wanted a robot tail? Developed by researchers at Keio University in Japan, this artificial biomimicry-inspired tail is designed to help improve the balance of wearers. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex launches a twice flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite amos 17 launch august 2019
Emerging Tech

SpaceX launches a twice-flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite

SpaceX successfully deployed a communications satellite for Israeli firm Spacecom on Tuesday. The successful mission came three years after the loss of a $200 million Spacecom satellite in a SpaceX Falcon 9 launchpad explosion.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
rocket lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter
Emerging Tech

Rocket Lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter

Small-satellite launcher Rocket Lab wants to follow in SpaceX's footsteps by creating a reusable rocket system. But whereas SpaceX brings its booster back in a controlled landing, Rocket Lab has an altogether different plan ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Alterego by Arnav Kapur and MIT
Emerging Tech

Don’t speak: This wearable lets you give voice commands without saying a word

Imagine having an A.I. assistant in your head, capable of feeding you information without you needing to say a single word? That perfectly describes the AlterEgo wearable. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl