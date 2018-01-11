Whill’s newest electric wheelchair is sporty, speedy, rugged, and portable

When you picture an electric wheelchair, the first thing that comes to mind may be something slow, clunky, and impractical. Whill’s newest addition to its line of personal electric vehicles is anything but those things. With a patented front-wheel design, speeds of up to 5 miles per hour, and a lightweight body, the Model Ci looks like something straight out of the future. Whill’s Model M may have turned a few heads at last year’s CES, but its newest model really knocks it out of the park — so much so that it garnered a CES 2018 Innovation Award.

While the Model Ci is loaded with cool features, the front wheels are perhaps the most intriguing of them. Made up of 24 separate rollers, they allow for smooth movement in just about every direction. Combined with it’s ultra-portable design, they make the Model Ci the ideal vehicle for maneuvering in tight spaces. The wheelchair’s sporty, rugged design also allows you to tackle off-road terrain, so those accustomed to a more adventurous lifestyle can stray from the cemented path.

Weighing in at just 115 pounds, it’s one of the lightest chairs on the market. This can be attributed to an upgraded lithium-ion battery, which offers up to 10 miles in travel on a single charge, despite its lightweight build. The Model Ci also addresses concerns about portability; the chair breaks down into three separate parts, making it far more convenient for travel than previous models.

You can control this futuristic electric wheelchair using the joystick built into right armrest, or with an accompanying mobile app, the latter of which allows for complete control using your smartphone. Though relatively new, Whill’s Model Ci is currently available for $4,000 from various retailers. You can also take a look at the Model M and Model A, both of which incorporate the aforementioned front-wheel design.