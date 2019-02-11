Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

U.K. company sets a record for world’s largest 3D-printed rocket engine

Luke Dormehl
By
worlds largest 3d printed rocket orbex space forres 070219 307 full size
Orbex

Between SpaceX’s reusable, vertically landing rockets, trips to the far side of the moon, and some halfway serious talk about asteroid mining and Mars colonies, we’re living in an exciting age for boundary-pushing. high-tech space travel. The latest illustration of this? A U.K. startup, Orbex, which recently debuted the world’s largest 3D-printed rocket engine. Produced in one single piece of high spec metal alloy, without joins, the rocket is up to 30 percent lighter and 20 percent more efficient than other similarly sized rockets, as well as being better able to withstand high temperature and pressure.

“3D printing, or additive manufacturing, has come on in leaps and bounds over the past few years — in many ways making this a superior form of parts manufacturing than traditional methods,” Chris Larmour, CEO of Orbex, told Digital Trends. “It is certainly much, much faster, meaning that we could create a new rocket engine in three to four days, which is a huge advantage as we scale rocket development over time. The other big leap forward with this rocket engine is that it is the first commercial rocket engine designed to work with bio-propane, which is a clean-burning and renewable fuel.”

worlds largest 3d printed rocket orbex space forres 070219 400 full size
Orbex

The 3D-printed rocket was produced with input from several partners, included 3D-printing company SLM Solutions and bottled butane and propane provide Calor. The finished rocket, complete with 3D-0printed rocket engine, will stand around 56 feet. That’s only around one quarter the size of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, but more than capable of carrying out its mission.

“Prime is a two-stage rocket,” Larmour said. “The first stage of the rocket hasn’t been unveiled yet and will reside at the back of the stage 2 rocket, which was just revealed to the public. The objective of the first stage is to launch the rocket off the ground, and the second stage launches the rocket — and its payload of satellites — into Earth’s orbit. The small satellites that will be deployed will have a range of uses such as earth observation and communications applications, and are often deployed in constellations.”

Orbex is planning for its first launch to take place in Scotland in 2021. It has recruited Switzerland’s Astrocast SA as a customer to launch 10 nanosatellites in 2023 as part of its global Internet of Things (IoT) network.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Ford's ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half
Up Next

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound
UCF Steam-powered spacecraft WINE
Emerging Tech

Does a steam-powered spacecraft hold the key to exploring the solar system?

A newly developed spacecraft prototype capable of using steam as a propellent may help the first miners survey potential dig sites and identify space rocks best fit for mining missions. Future versions may be fitted with sensors, allowing…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
virgin galactic donates record breaking rocket to the smithsonian spaceshiptwo
Emerging Tech

Virgin Galactic donates record-breaking SpaceShipTwo rocket to the Smithsonian

Private space company Virgin Galactic recently donated the record-breaking rocket motor of SpaceShipTwo — aka VSS Unity — to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Smart Home

Amazon has sweet Valentine’s Week deals on Echo, Ring, Fire, Fire TV, and Kindle

Heading into Valentine's Week, Amazon served up a menu of special deals on Echo devices, Ring security and lighting products, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and Kindle e-readers. Savings range from $10 to $140 and discounts are up to 50 percent,
Posted By Bruce Brown
guardians of the galaxy vol 3 news cast release date 2
Movies & TV

Chris Pratt says 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will use James Gunn's script

Despite plenty of drama, Marvel Studios is still expected to bring Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and the rest of its team of reluctant cosmic heroes back to the big screen for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
driving winter wonderland tesla model s in snow
Cars

AAA report: Freezing temps slash electric vehicle range almost in half

Extremely cold temperatures can decrease EV operating range by 41 percent, according to a report by the American Automobile Association. The excess battery drain results primarily from using the vehicle's HVAC to warm the interior.
Posted By Bruce Brown
mira robotics ugo robot clothes robitics feat
Emerging Tech

This oddball Japanese robot will fold your clothes and do your laundry

Hate doing your own laundry? A Japanese robotics startup, Mira Robotics, created a telepresence robot which lets you hire another person to remotely fold your clothes for you through the machine.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
smart cities singapore cityline feat
Emerging Tech

Singapore uses its smart city tech to help citizens cut through the red tape

Like many governments, Singapore’s puts citizens through plenty of red tape. But as part of its smart-city initiatives, the government is using tech to remove layers of bureaucracy.
Posted By John R. Quain
30 Minute Trip Mars
Emerging Tech

Mars One Ventures’ promise of a one-way ticket to planet goes up in red dust

Mars One Ventures -- which once hoped to establish a permanent human settlement on Mars -- has filed for bankruptcy. It's the end of the road for a company that promised big, unfeasible things.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos black beach iceland
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
ionocraft tiny flying robot
Emerging Tech

This insect-sized drone can fly without any moving parts. How? Physics

Researchers from UC Berkeley have built a tiny insect-scale flying robot. Boasting no moving parts whatsoever, its atmospheric ion thrusters also allow it to move completely silently.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Atomo’s ‘molecular coffee’ is brewed without needing to harvest coffee beans

Coffee beans, huh? Who needs ‘em? Apparently not the folks behind Seattle-based startup Atomo, who claim to have created a cup of "molecular coffee" that requires no beans to be harvested.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
chula vista police department drones img 2540drone3
Emerging Tech

Forget police helicopters, California cops are using drones to spot suspects

Police drones deployed by California’s Chula Vista Police Department helped lead to the arrest of 20 suspects over a three-month study. It's a glimpse of the future of drones in law enforcement.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best products 2018 dji mavic 2 pro drone
Emerging Tech

Own a drone? New rule means you have to change the way IDs are displayed

Registered drone owners will need to put their machine's ID number on the outside of the aircraft from February 23 in accordance with a new FAA rule. It means the ID can no longer be placed inside the drone's battery compartment.
Posted By Trevor Mogg