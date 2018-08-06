Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Watch YouBionic’s 3D-printed robotic hand make freakishly lifelike movement

Luke Dormehl
By

We’ve been covering the work of bionic prosthesis company YouBionic for some time now. As with any continuously iterating gadget or device, it has been fascinating to watch the concept evolve from a rough-hewn early prototype to what increasingly looks like a solid, well-engineered finished product. Well, maybe not quite “finished” yet — but it’s certainly getting there.

For those who haven’t been keeping track, YouBionic’s goal is to create a working 3D-printed robotic hand. This could be used for a variety of purposes, such as helping people with missing and partially functioning limbs, as well as acting as the final actuator for robotic arms. The fact that it is largely 3D printed also means it would be widely accessible to a large number of people.

“What can be seen in the video is the device created from the components which have returned the best results,” Italian engineer Federico Ciccarese, the creator of YouBionic, told Digital Trends. “These are the components which have finally made me proud, that I think will form the basis of what we do in the future.”

The YouBionic robot hand is capable of performing realistic motions on a level of fine-grain detail that’s similar to that of a human. Compared with the previous builds of the robot, this latest version boasts superior design and construction of the arm; thereby giving it more natural multi-rotational wrist movement, hand twisting, and elbow flexion. It’s also capable of increased strength, allowing it to interact with the outside world more like a biological hand.

It can either be controlled by a remote or pre-programmed movement or, as shown in the video, could be rigged up to mirror the movements of a person’s actual hand and arm. Ciccarese said that he is currently exploring ways that it could even be made to function based on the electrical activities recorded via a person’s brain.

“Our aim is to create devices that help or replace parts of our body,” Ciccarese continued. “We want to evolve humanity by using mechatronics. Imagine a completely robotic being that can be consciously controlled by a biological brain. That is what we are creating.”

Given how much of a game-changer, a high-quality, low-cost 3D printed hand prosthetic could be, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the project.

Don't Miss

World’s only revolving glass floor debuts at Space Needle
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Exoplanets
Emerging Tech

Scientists pinpoint exoplanets where life could bloom like here on Earth

New research suggests that the likelihood that life will develop on an Earth-like planet is closely connected with the light given off by its host star. The findings help pin down candidate planets for life.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best drones dji spark lifestyle
Emerging Tech

10 DJI Spark add-ons that drastically improve your flying experience

The DJI Spark is a versatile (and fairly cheap) drone that is perfect for the beginner drone pilot. But as you become a better pilot, you'll want more out of your Spark. These ten accessories are our picks to make a great drone even better.
Posted By Ed Oswald
heron preston nasa collection nasawear4
Emerging Tech

Spacesuit-inspired streetwear collection celebrates NASA’s 60th birthday

Streetwear designer Heron Preston celebrated NASA's 60th birthday by releasing a line of spacesuit-inspired streetwear, including hoodies, jackets, pants, hats, belts, socks, and a backpack.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? Here are the best drones on the market right now

To help you navigate the increasingly large and ever-changing landscape of consumer UAVs, here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now
Posted By Drew Prindle
snapchat supporting algorithm fight fake news protest getty2
Emerging Tech

Could Snap save the internet from fake news? Here’s the company’s secret weapon

Snapchat recently leant its support to work by the University of California, Riverside, who have developed an algorithm that can root out fake news online. Here's how their tech works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
parrot anafi drone
Product Review

Parrot Anafi drone review

It’s definitely not perfect, and there are a few little things that could be improved, but even so, Anafi is unquestionably the best drone that Parrot has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
SpaceX Starlink, Elon Musk
Emerging Tech

Here’s everything you need to know about SpaceX Starlink

SpaceX Starlink is the name of Elon Musk's ambitious plan to blanket the globe with high speed broadband internet via a network of satellites. Here's everything you need to know about it
Posted By Patrick Daniels
Emerging Tech

Get one of the best cheap drones you can buy, and cry less when you crash

Want to get in on all this hot drone action, but don't want to spend half a paycheck to make it happen? There are actually lots of feature-packed budget options. Check out this list of the best drones under $500.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Best IFTT Recipes
Emerging Tech

Automate all the little stuff in your life with these awesome IFTTT recipes

Curious about what kind of awesome things you can do with If This Then That? IFTTT recipes allow you to set up a variety of automated routines to make life easier. Check our list of the best and you'll be automating your life in no time!
Posted By Ed Oswald, Will Nicol
seattle space needle now has a revolving glass floor 1
Emerging Tech

World’s only revolving glass floor debuts at Space Needle

Have a head for heights? Then how about dropping by the Space Needle to enjoy its recent $100 million refit that includes the world’s first all-glass revolving floor as part of its 500-foot-high viewing platform.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
yanu robot bartender robo airport 5
Emerging Tech

Look out, bartenders: This cocktail-making robot is coming for your job

Yanu is a new autonomous robot bartender. With a single robot arm, it promise to automate the experience of getting that soothing, refreshing beverage into your hand as quickly as possible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl