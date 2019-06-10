Digital Trends Live: Project Scarlett, E3 preview, Google Pixel 4, and more

Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Content Specialist Chris DeGraw discuss the trending tech stories of the day, including news on Microsoft’s Project Scarlett streaming service, Google’s Pixel 4, new deepfake editing software, an e-scooter glitch that lets you speed, E3 updates, and vacationing on the International Space Station.

Later, Nibler welcomes Ray Rothrock, chairman and chief executive officer of RedSeal, to talk about building next-gen, hybrid data centers, as well as enterprise flexibility on public and private cloud infrastructure.

John Stenzler and Ryan Raagas of DeMarini stop by the show to discuss using science to build a baseball bat with better launch angles while hitting a 100 mph fastball.

Next, we check in on E3 with DT Gaming Editor Felicia Miranda, who has all the updates on Xbox, Halo Infinite, Gears of War 5, Jedi Fallen Order, and more.

We then go to New York to talk with Heshika Deegahawathura, chief recovery officer at Spryng, maker of electronic compression wraps for calves, which just launched on Kickstarter.