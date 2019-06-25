Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discuss the top trending stories in tech, including the release of the iOS 13 beta, SpaceX’s somewhat successful Falcon Heavy launch, Chevy’s in-car pizza-ordering app, NASA’s atomic clock, solar-panel-covered cars, and more.

Nibler then welcomes Maciej Kocemba, product director for Opera, to discuss the Opera GX gaming browser, which optimizes your PC for gaming.

We also speak with George Fox, co-managing director and technical director for Hedkayse, about a radical new bike helmet that’s both foldable and extremely durable, and can protect bikers from multiple falls.

Finally, we talk to Sam Bobley, chief executive officer and co-founder of Ocrolus, an A.I. platform that scans financial documents for loanprocessing automation.