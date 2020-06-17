  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: WWDC preview, DeepFaceDrawing, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top tech stories, including Facebook’s option for letting users turn off political ads, the Justice Department’s proposed rollback of some legal protections for online platforms, “DeepFaceDrawing,” SpaceX’s plans for floating spaceports, and more.

Shai Reshef

Nibler then speaks with Shai Reshef, president of University of the People, the first nonprofit, tuition-free, American-accredited online university dedicated to opening access to higher education.

Luke Larsen. DT’s computing editor, then takes a look at Apple’s upcoming WWDC event, which is likely to highlight iOS 14 and more iPadOS features

Sree Sreenivasan

Sree Sreenivasan has been cataloging the spread of the coronavius on his Daily Global Covid 19 Show, and talks with Nibler about keeping the world up-to-date during the pandemic.

At the intersection of technology and pop culture is our TBD segment. This week, TBD stands for “traveling beyond the domicile,” as DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner discuss great low-exposure summer vacation plans.

