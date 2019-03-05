Digital Trends Live: Save the Internet Act, T-rexes in VR, and more

Share

On Tuesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discussed trending tech topics like Congress’ push to restore net neutrality, the new, faster USB4, and a flying car at the Geneva Auto Show. We also sat down with actor and comedian, Jason Horton of the podcast Ghost Town, and Joel Comm of the podcast Bad Crypto, and joined DT editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan at the Museum of Natural History for a T-rex VR experience.

Known as the “Save the Internet Act,” House Democrats are set to introduce a bill on Wednesday, March 6, to the reinstate the net neutrality rules repealed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2017. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the bill will be introduced Wednesday morning. The text of the bill is not currently available.

We were also joined by Jason Horton, an actor, comedian, and co-host of Ghost Town, a podcast that explores some of the most abandoned, haunted, and mysterious places on the planet. Horton previously did a series of YouTube videos called Facebook in Real Life and is constantly creating content across a wide variety of social media platforms.

Later in the show, we joined by Joel Comm, a New York Times-bestselling author and blockchain enthusiast to talk a bit about cryptocurrency security and his latest project as the co-host of the Bad Crypto podcast.

“One of the biggest problems with crypto is security,” Comm said. “We always hear the sensational stories about people being hacked and their crypto being stolen and we need devices that are going to make people feel secure with their crypto before mainstream adoption can happen.”

And last but not least, we joined DT editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan on location at the American Museum of Natural History to explore an upcoming exhibit at the museum. Kaplan was also joined by Mark Norell, one of the museum’s curators, and Chris Chin, the executive director for the HTC Vive, who helped create T. rex: The Ultimate Predator. The exhibit, which is set to run from March 2019 to August 2020, gives visitors to the museum an easy-to-use and hands-on approach to learning about one of the most iconic dinosaurs.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.