On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn gazed across the vast plains of tech news in search of the biggest stories. The story of the day comes from Samsung. The company held its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City, and DT’s East Coast crew was there with all the details on the new products, including the Note 10 and Under Armour-branded smartwatch. Also, Disney is offering a bundle of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for a mere $13 a month, Comcast is bringing high-speed internet to low-income Americans, and more.

Later in the show, Nibler spoke to Denis Corin, CEO of Q BioMed, to talk about the dangers of fake medical treatments online.

The interviews kept on rolling, as Nibler also talked with Nick Yates, chairman of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, about a new robot that dispenses frozen yogurt and ice cream . Maybe the robot takeover won’t be so bad after all!

Finally, Nibler spoke with John Gorst, CEO of Ionic Brands, about the growth and innovation going on in the cannabis industry.