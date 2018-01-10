Digital Trends
Join us as we kick off Day 2 of CES 2018 with details of our live coverage

It’s Day Two of CES 2018 and we have another full day of live video coverage ahead. A number of guests will be swinging by the Digital Trends CES booth, including a few of the biggest companies out there.

One industry that we don’t often see at CES is the weed industry. Sure, Marijuana is only recreationally legal in some U.S. states, and still illegal in many, but the weed industry is rapidly growing and one ripe for innovative technology. We will be speaking with one company, Cloudious 9, which is reinventing vaporizer and liquid filtration tech.

Anker, best known for creating handy mobile accessories like phone cases and USB power packs, will also be stopping by. Word is the company is planning on restructuring and promises to have big announcements for 2018.

We also have interviews lined up with two of the biggest tech companies there are, Google and Comcast. Those are sure to be interesting chats and we look forward to getting their thoughts on CES 2018 and the current state of tech.

You may not know, but CES is a lot bigger than just the main convention. While the main hall is huge — spanning 54 football field-lengths of space to fill — there are also smaller, satellite events taking place around Las Vegas throughout the week. We talk a bit about one such event, ShowStoppers, which is a smaller, more intimate event that is focused on the inventors and creators themselves. Not only does that give attendees immediate access to the creators themselves, it also gives the creators the ability to get their products and ideas out in the open. We will be airing some videos about what we saw there, and what got us excited, later in the day.

All of this and more can be found at our CES coverage page, or live on our on Facebook and YouTube pages.

