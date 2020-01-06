Digital Trends Live: Day one of our complete CES coverage

It’s a special edition of Digital Trends Live as we kick off our weeklong coverage of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Join us as we take a look at what’s coming up at CES this coming week, including our CES survival guide, the coolest and most practical tech you can ride, a look into the future of the Internet of Things, the bleeding edge of smart home tech, some of the new computers and devices debuting at the show, what we’re hoping to see in new TVs and displays, and a peek at what’s coming down the road for electric trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, and more.

