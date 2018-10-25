Digital Trends
DT Daily: Macbook leaks, ‘Red Dead’ reviews, and a swanky PS4 controller

Will Nicol
By

On the latest episode of DT Daily, host Greg Nibler and guest Marie Pardo-Garber broke down the latest stories from the world of tech. For Apple fans, the big story is that leaks have added further evidence that Apple is gearing up to announce new MacBook models. Filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission reveal several new model numbers — A1993, A2115, A2116, and A1932. The big suspicion is that one of these new models will be an updated version of the Mac Mini. Apple has an event coming up on October 30, so stay tuned for further details.

Tesla has some good news after several months of controversies surrounding founder Elon Musk. The company reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling car in the U.S. in the third quarter (when measured by revenue). In terms of volume, it was the fifth best-seller, with Tesla telling investors that it produced more than 53,000 vehicles in the third quarter.

For PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners, October 25 was a joyous day indeed, as reviews for Red Dead Redemption 2 started pouring forth. The latest project from Rockstar Games comes eight years after the release of Red Dead Redemption, which took the open-world formula Rockstar pioneered with the Grand Theft Auto series and moved it to the Wild West. Reviews for RDR2 have been rapturous, with our own review hailing it as “the defining game of this console generation and one of the greatest games of all time.” The review went on to say that it “offers unmatched attention to detail, the combat is excellent, and the story is among the best in a AAA game.” RDR2 is officially out Friday, October 26.

Over at DT’s New York studio, Gaming Editor Felicia Miranda spoke to Duncan Ironmonger, CEO and co-founder of Scuf Gaming, a company that makes high-end controllers for gaming enthusiasts. Ironmonger showed off the company’s gorgeous Scuf Vantage, a customizable PS4 controller that gives PlayStation fans an answer to the Xbox One Elite. Like the Elite, the Vantage sports textured grips, configurable paddles on the back, and adjustable hair triggers for FPS players who want a controller that keeps up with their twitch reflexes.

DT Daily airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

