DT Daily: Foldable phones, a new Friday the 13th movie, and more

On the fourth episode of DT Daily, host Greg Nibler takes viewers through the news of the day. The biggest story concerns apparent leaks about Samsung’s next generation of phones. Samsung has been talking about making a foldable OLED display for a while, but according to a report by Sam Kim of Bloomberg, the company is planning to reveal it at last in 2019 — and might tease it at the Samsung developers conference in November.

According to Kim’s report, Samsung is debating between two prototypes: One that is longer horizontally, and another that is longer vertically, like a book. Both would apparently open up like a book. The foldable phone will also have a smaller screen on the outside so people can check messages without opening the phone.

In addition, the report also has details about Samsung’s Galaxy S10, which will apparently be the company’s first 5G phone. The screen may take up the entirety of one side, with the fingerprint scanner underneath.

Ryan Waniata, Digital Trends’ A/V editor, joined the show to talk about the latest news in movies and entertainment, including actors having holograms made in their image, and the possibility of Lebron James’ production company making a new Friday the 13th movie.

Greg also talked to Ian Williams, owner of the Portland, Oregon-based coffee company Deadstock Coffee. Once upon a time, Williams worked in the Nike employee store, then in manufacturing, then took a janitor job where he got to know people at Nike, so that when he would interview for a design job, he already knew the people who mattered. Williams got himself a desk in a back hallway and taught himself how to use programs like Illustrator and Photoshop before eventually getting a job as a developer.

At DT’s New York studio, DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan spoke with Julie Rieger, the author of The Ghost Photographer. President, chief data strategist, and head of media at 20th Century Fox, Rieger has been involved in the marketing of a number of high-profile films. The Ghost Photographer is a memoir detailing her growing fascination with spiritual matters and the unseen world.

DT Daily airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.