On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT content specialist Chris DeGraw discuss the trending tech topics of the day, including a partial lift by the U.S. of the Huawei ban, the approach of Prime Day, adding noise to electric cars, Samsung’s rumored vertically foldable phone, Starlink’s loss of control over three satellites, the Sony Walkman’s 40th anniversary, and more.

Christian Nascimento, vice president of product management for Comcast Business, discusses the future of the connected office, and how the Internet of Things and A.I. are set to change the way we do business.

Nibler then welcomes Zorah Levy, chief executive officer of Seedo Corp., to talk about the future of hydroponically grown plants, and bringing automated hydroponic technology to the consumer.

Finally, Sabrina Philipp, founder and CEO of Sabrina Philipp, LLC, joins us to talk about the multimillion dollar social media company she created after moving to Bali with only $800.