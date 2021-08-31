The results are in. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the strongest foldable phone based on testing by Allstate Protection Plans. The durability testing process included folding and unfolding the phone repeatedly with the Foldbot, open and closed facedown drop tests, and a dunk test. Results for the fold test are still pending, as is testing for the Z Flip 3, but Allstate believes the phones should have no problem lasting up to 200,000 folds.

On the open drop test, the Z Fold 3 was dropped six feet onto a sidewalk and had minor corner scuffing and minimal pixel damage. This is the first smartphone that hasn’t shattered since Allstate begin breakability testing in 2013. The phone also sustained no damage after a 30-minute dunk in five feet of water. Allstate’s Dropbot did manage to take down the Z Fold 3 during the closed facedown drop test. The phone was deemed unusable when the exterior screen shattered on the first test.

The Z Fold 3’s impressive testing results are likely due to its Armor Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus, and an additional panel layer and protective film on the main screen.

“Samsung has made significant strides in the durability of foldable phones since it first introduced the Galaxy Fold in 2019. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is one of the toughest, most durable phones we’ve ever tested, and its interior screen is the first not to crack or shatter in our drop test,” said Jason Siciliano, Allstate Protection Plan vice president of marketing and creative director. “But while tough, it’s not indestructible. And with a purchase price of $1,799, main screen repair cost of $479, and exterior screen repair cost of $149, it still needs to be handled with care.”

In our recent review, we called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 the first generation of foldable phones to be easy to recommend for the average consumer. Our review of the Flip 3 similarly praised its design and feature refinement and easy adoption for most people.

The Z Fold 3 and Flip are currently enduring fold testing with Allstate’s Foldbot to see if ithey can withstand 200,000 folds, which Samsung claims is the phone’s’ average life span.

