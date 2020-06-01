Apple MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on sale at Best Buy — save $200

In the market for a new laptop or 2-in-1 hybrid? Best Buy has cut the prices on the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro 7, making this the ideal time to upgrade your portable workstation. Be quick though — these offers won’t be around forever.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $800, was $1,030

With a massive $230 taken off the usual price, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is only $800 right now but offers a lot for the price. It has an Intel 10th-generation core i5 processor, 8GB memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Combined, that means it will be a speedy and up-to-date device to use, utilizing the latest technology. The addition of an Intel 10th-gen core i5 processor means it should be over two times faster than the previous Surface Pro — the Surface Pro 6. It’s made even better by its 12.3-inch touchscreen, which allows you to switch easily between using the system as a laptop or as a tablet, depending on what you need it for. If you can never decide what kind of portable device you want, this offers the best of both worlds. You can use it as a laptop when you’re writing up important documents, then switch over to tablet use to sketch out a drawing or relax with some Netflix viewing. Whatever your plan, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has you covered.

Keen to switch to MacOS as your operating system of choice? Now is the perfect time to upgrade to the powerhouse laptop of choice — the 13-inch MacBook Pro with $200 off the Touch Bar-toting base model. The laptop provides an Intel 8th-generation Core i5 processor with 8GB memory, and 256GB SSD storage. That’s more than enough for all your productivity needs. Its touch bar allows you to switch between app-sensitive commands all through clearly laid out buttons on your keyboard. It’s a great way of improving your work flow or simply being able to switch between tracks and songs more easily. It also offers Touch ID for advanced security. It looks great, too, so it’s sure to be a stylish addition to your coffee shop-based working routine.

