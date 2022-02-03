There are so many things that need an account and password that it truly becomes impossible to manage the dozens of passwords we would need to remember to do everything in today’s world. This is where password managers come in to save the day, allowing us to store an unlimited number of passwords without worrying about them being cracked. One of the best password managers in this space is 1Password, probably the best paid password manager overall, and right now you can get it for 50% off a family plan if you grab this deal. If you’re security conscious, you might also want to pair your password manager with a VPN from our VPN deals to make doubly sure of your privacy and security.

Setting up is relatively simple with 1Password and includes one of the most important features of a password manager, which is the emergency kit — a printable page that can be given to somebody to access your account in an emergency. After that, it’s all a matter of where you plan to use your password manager, although there’s wide support for all the major operating systems such as Mac, Linux, and Windows, as well as both iOS and Android. There’s also browser support for Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Brave, and Edge, so you shouldn’t have any issues using it under most circumstances.

Security is pretty tight with AES 256-bit encryption, one of the best in the business, and it also supports a variety of two-factor authentications, as well as biometric logins where they are available. Aside from that, you also get 1GB of encrypted storage to work with, which isn’t a lot, granted, but it shouldn’t be used for anything other than important documents and images that shouldn’t take a lot of space. There’s also a very nifty web-sharing system for passwords if you need to share one with somebody, and a travel mode feature that helps avoid being forced to share with border security when you’re traveling.

1Password doesn’t have a free version, although there is a 14-day trial period, but other than that, it usually costs $60 per year for the family plan. With the 50% offer, you can bring that down to only $30 for your first year.

