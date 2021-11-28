  1. Deals
This 27-inch monitor is only $175 for Cyber Monday 2021

Lucas Coll
Aaron Mamiit
By

If upgrading the display you use with your desktop PC is on your to-do list, Dell has the best 27-inch monitor Cyber Monday deal you can buy right now. This Cyber Monday deal knocks the price of the Dell 27-inch monitor down to just $175, saving you 75 bucks. The best Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, so there’s no time to waste if your workstation could use an upgrade, and of all the Cyber Monday monitor deals on tap today, this 27-inch Dell SE2722H might be our favorite.

Today’s best 27-inch monitor Cyber Monday deal

Woman using Dell 27-inch monitor.

Why buy:

  • No-frills display with immense value for money
  • Slim bezels reduce distractions
  • Built-in power supply saves space
  • Functions well for both work and play

Everybody knows Dell for its workhorse Windows PCs, but this brand also makes some of the best monitors on the market in 2021. The Dell SE2722H is a solid, no-frills display that offers a lot of value (especially at this price). Its 27-inch 1080p panel is a nice size if you want something larger than standard 21- to 24-inch monitors, but one of the best ultrawide monitors would be too much for your workspace — and too much for your wallet!

The Dell SE2722H 27-inch monitor sports a nice, slim-bezel design with even LED edge lighting. Its slim housing also has a built-in power supply, so you don’t have any power brick to deal with likewith many other displays. The panel can be adjusted up or down on its stand, and you can tilt it between -5 degrees to +21 degrees to dial in the perfect viewing angle. It’s also compatible with VESA mounts if you have another mounting setup you prefer to use.

The Dell SE2722H isn’t one of the best gaming monitors by any stretch, but with a 75Hz refresh rate via HDMI and AMD FreeSync technology, it’s not a bad pick for a work monitor that you can also use for some light, casual gaming. FreeSync reduces annoyances such as stuttering and screen-tearing (a problem where the picture loses horizontal sync, making it look “torn”) during fast-paced action scenes — a nice feature to see on a budget monitor like this.

That means the Dell SE2722H display, while built for work, can also handle some entertainment when you’re off the clock and ready to kick back for a while. Dell’s built-in ComfortView feature also reduces harsh blue light in the evening hours, reducing eye strain and helping you wind down for the day. This is a great all-around desktop display and the best 27-inch monitor Cyber Monday deal up for grabs today at a very affordable $175 — that’s $75 off!.

Should you shop this 27-inch monitor Cyber Monday deal today or wait until tomorrow?

Waiting for bigger discounts on Cyber Monday opens you up to the risk of missing out on the discounted Dell SE2722H due to depleted stock. An Adobe Analytics report even said that out-of-stock alerts have increased to 124%, compared with prepandemic times, with that number is still rising. That means you’re racing the clock and ever-dwindling stocks to snag the best Cyber Monday deals. Continuing to wait will only increase the likelihood that you’ll miss out on this deal because it might go out of stock by the time you decide to buy it. So buy it now.

What you should do is purchase the 27-inch Dell monitor now to secure it, but keep an eye out for any new offers that may appear later. If you don’t see any better deals, then at least you’re sure that the Dell SE2722H is on its way to you. If there’s a lower price, you can cancel your initial purchase to take advantage of the new deal.

