TCL’s Roku 4K TVs are the best in the business for one reason: They’re bundled with the streaming titan’s best-in-class smart software, offering instant access to an unrivaled selection of services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix right out of the box. So this fantastic offer on a massive 65-inch TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV, which sees it on the shelves at Walmart for just $450 — down $180 from the usual $630 — is definitely not to be missed.

Aimed at first-time and hardcore streamers alike, the TCL 4-Series couldn’t be easier to use. All the core features can be accessed from an iPhone-style grid, eliminating the need to dive through an endless stream of menus. Best of all, the television can be hooked up to an application for Android and iOS for improved navigation, introducing the option to not only dictate voice commands but also use the handset’s keyboard as an input method.

The TCL 4-Series isn’t lacking on the hardware side, either. There’s a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate that will have no trouble keeping up with an intense action scene in a movie or a shootout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, multi-format HDR (this can be called upon to squeeze extra detail from the scene at hand), and a 4K Upscale Engine for converting both HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Don’t believe us? Here’s what one happy customer had to say:

Love this Roku Smart LED TV, very easy to set up. Did this with antenna hook up, registered online, so easy breezy. Color is so bright and Roku is very easy to work.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other 4K TV deals available right now, including a 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition for $350, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a 65-inch curved Samsung RU7300 for $620, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $750, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000, a 75-inch Sony X800G for $1,400, and a 65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED for $3,300.

