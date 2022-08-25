If you’re looking to buy a laptop that can compete with the best budget laptops, you can save $200 doing so with the Acer Aspire 3 17-inch laptop. The capable laptop is just $330 at Best Buy right now, marked down from its regular price of $530. This is one of the better laptop deals you’ll come across, as free shipping and six months of free security software are included as well. It’s a limited-time offer and the clock is counting down, so click over to Best Buy now to claim this deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Acer Aspire 3 laptop

There are many great laptops out there for students and professionals on a budget to choose from, but few pack as many high-end features as the Acer Aspire 3 laptop. To start with, the Aspire 3 laptop sports a 17-inch screen, which is about as large as it gets when it comes to modern laptops. This allows for maximized visuals, with a narrow-bezel design that allows the laptop itself to maintain a portable size while at the same time produce great images. This is beneficial for any sort of work you may throw at the Aspire 3 laptop, and it’s also great for the weekend binge-watch and for taking in all of your favorite digital content.

Our laptop buying guide is a great resource for narrowing down your computing needs, but like all of the best laptops, the Acer Aspire 3 laptop comes with plenty of power to navigate your school assignments or work days. An 11th-gen Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM make creative work a breeze, and a 256GB solid-state drive provides ample storage space for all of your favorite software and digital content. The Aspire 3 laptop is able to reach up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge, making it a great option for toting to class or for working in the coffee shop. It’s also a great laptop to compare with the best laptops for videoconferencing and the best work-from-home laptops, as it sports an HD webcam and internal microphone.

With a $200 savings, this deal rises above most of the student laptop deals taking place right now. The Acer Aspire 3 laptop is just $330 at Best Buy today, and is normally priced at $530. This is a limited-time deal, so act quickly to claim it while you can.

