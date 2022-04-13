 Skip to main content
Save $650 on this Alienware 38-inch curved 4K monitor today

Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor showing video game scene, on a white background.

There’s something extraordinary about gaming on a premium, cutting-edge monitor. Not only are these panels incredible to look at, but they’re also packed with features that can give you a competitive advantage in some titles. However, these monitors tend to be pricey — that’s why we wanted to share one of the best monitor deals we found on the Dell website today. The Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor is a no-compromises display on sale for just $1,300, a massive $650 discount from the regular price of $1,950. Keep reading to discover why this is the perfect screen for those who want the best gaming experience possible.

Alienware models are always present in our list of the best gaming monitors because of their meticulous attention to detail and focus on providing the best gaming experience possible. The Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor is a shining example of the company’s commitment to excellence, with a stunning design and immensely capable hardware that will make your competitors green with envy. The 21:9 curved IPS panel has a 3840 x 1600 resolution, an optimal size for gaming. It has an anti-glare coating with 450 nits of typical brightness, a perfect combination for all lighting conditions. In addition, the screen has a native refresh rate of 144 Hz and a 1ms GtG response time on its extreme mode setting, giving you high framerates and no input lag.

It’s one of the few monitors with NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate certification, which ensures an incredibly smooth gaming experience no matter what you’re playing. This ensures minimal tearing, blurriness, or choppiness, even if you’re playing a movement-heavy title. There 2300R curved screen also has striking colors, with 95% DCI-P3 color coverage across a wide-viewing angle. It’s also certified with VESA DisplayHDR 600 thanks to its localized dimming zones, giving you greater contrast and a reduced halo effect around the panel. The stylish stand has extensive tilt, swivel, and adjustment settings, so you don’t need to buy an additional mount to start gaming comfortably.

If you’re looking for the best of the best in gaming monitors, then the Alienware 38 AW3821DW is a no-brainer. You can pick up this display on Dell’s website for $1,300, a huge $650 off the standard price of $1,950. So hit the Buy Now button below and get this fantastic gaming monitor before this deal expires!

