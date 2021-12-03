This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $180 price cut

The big day might technically be over but many of the best Cyber Monday deals are still sticking around for a bit longer. For instance, you can now buy an Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop for just $1,200 at Dell, saving you $180 on the usual price. We can’t say how long this deal will stick around given it shouldn’t even still be here, so snag it now if you’re keen to enjoy superior gaming on the move. Alternatively, we have plenty of other great Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for you too.

Check out the best gaming laptops and you might notice there are no Alienware gaming laptops here. Don’t worry about that. This Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop still comes from one of the best laptop brands out there — Dell — albeit with some substantial gaming flourishes to live up to its Alienware name. The system offers everything the dedicated gamer could need to really enjoy playing the latest games while on the move. With some smart hardware features and a sleek exterior, you’ll love everything about it.

At its heart, it has an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor which is sure to provide you with speedy performance. That’s backed up by 8GB of memory for all your multitasking needs plus 256GB of SSD storage. The highlight here is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card which means this is a system that can really cope with the latest games while making them look fantastic. That’s enhanced by the 15.6-inch full HD screen which offers ComfortView Plus so there’s less eye strain for you as well as a refresh rate of 165Hz. The latter means far less risk of screen blurring while you game ensuring sleeky smooth performance at all times.

Granted, we’d have liked to have seen more storage on this gaming laptop and maybe a little more memory, but it’s still more than good enough for most of your gaming needs. That’s further helped by how the Alienware m15 R6 is engineered to be able to make the most of its hardware. It has a chassis that includes a dual fan design that pulls in cool air from the top and bottom vents before exhaling it out of the other vents. That means superior performance and less risk of overheating at all times.

You can also always choose to manage your CPU’s maximum temperature limit if you feel like getting more hands-on with the Alienware Command Center software enabling you to focus on performance or battery life as and when needed. Its 3 phase fan control system also keeps things quieter thanks to creating less friction while still circulating more air and in a more efficient manner. There’s a lot to love about how smart the Alienware m15 R6 is and how well designed it is too.

Normally priced at $1,380, the Alienware m15 R6 is down to just $1,200 for a strictly limited time only at Dell. Buy it now while stocks last. It’s unlikely to stay at this price for long and you don’t want to miss out on such a cool-looking laptop.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations