Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon cuts spring prices on August Smart Locks for Alexa, Google Home, and Siri

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon has dropped its August Smart Lock prices for springtime. As the weather warms up in many parts of the U.S., this is the season for spring cleaning, spring planting, and DIY home improvements. Adding a smart lock to your door is one of the most popular smart home security upgrades. August’s second and third-generation smart locks work with existing interior deadbolt hardware and, depending on the model and configuration, support Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit.

We’ve found Amazon’s best deals for August Smart Locks and put them all in one place. Whether you’re adding to your smart home, just starting out, or simply looking to add more security to your home, these three deals can help you save up to $62.

August Smart Lock, 3rd Gen technology – Dark Gray (ASL-3B) — $30 off

amazon august smart lock spring deals 3rd gen technology 1500x1000
Even without an Amazon or Google smart home setup, the third-generation August Smart Lock adds secure entry management to your home. Use the August smartphone app to lock and unlock the door, grant temporary guest keys, and keep a record of who enters and leaves the house. Any family members who prefer to use keys can still do so, because the installation doesn’t block their use. With August’s DoorSense technology you can check the status of your door remotely and lock or unlock it directly from your phone.

Normally priced at $150, the third-generation August Smart Lock is just $120 for this sale, for use with the August app. If you want to add Alexa or Google Home voice control, now or later, you’ll have to add an optional August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. If you want an easy-to-install smart lock at an aggressive price, take advantage of this deal.

August Smart Lock, 2nd Generation, HomeKit enabled (Silver) — $43 off

amazon august smart lock spring deals 2nd generation 1500x1000
The second-generation August Smart Lock HomeKit Edition responds to Siri voice commands to lock and unlock, to check the lock status, and to check the lock’s activity log to see who entered and left. You can also use an Android smartphone app, but August optimized this model for iOS.

Usually $230, the HomeKit-enabled second-generation August Smart Lock is just $187 for this sale. If you’re looking for a smart lock with iOS and HomeKit support, here’s your chance to buy an August lock at an attractive price.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, 3rd gen technology – Dark Gray, works with Alexa — $62 off

1 of 2
amazon august smart lock spring deals pro connect 3rd gen technology 1500x1000
amazon august smart lock spring deals pro connect 3rd gen technology 1500x1000 02

Buy the third-generation August Smart Lock Pro bundled with the August Connect Smart Wi-Fi Bridge for the latest August technology and the widest compatibility. In addition to the August apps lock status monitoring, locking and unlocking, and activity log, with this package you can use Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice commands to control your lock.

Regularly priced $280, the bundled third-generation August Smart Lock Pro and Connect bundle is just $218 during this promotion. If you’re shopping for an August Smart Lock and want the flexibility of choosing between voice assistants, this money-saving deal is a great opportunity.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for March 2019
Up Next

Save on cool Nintendo Switch accessories with these Amazon deals
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Newegg slashes prices on PS4 accessories and AAA games like Anthem

Newegg is currently offering big savings on a number of games for PS4 and Xbox One, including Anthem, Metro Exodus, The Division 2, and Kingdom Hearts 3. Accessories including headsets are also on sale.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

Get a new 2018 Apple MacBook Air for $1,000 with Amazon’s latest sale

Online retailer Amazon is currently running a discount on select models of the MacBook Air 2018. You can bring one home starting at $1,000, a full $200 off the usual selling price.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for March 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for March 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Ben-Q EX3501R monitor
Deals

These big, beautiful BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on Amazon right now

All gamers know that a good monitor is just as important as PC hardware to fully enjoy what today's games have to offer. BenQ makes some of the best (including some of our favorites), and three top-rated BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
discounted simplisafe security system with free camera 09
Deals

Get a free camera and 15% off a SimpliSafe home security system

Buy a SimpliSafe home security system to get a 15-percent discount and a free security camera. The sale runs through the end of this week. Buy a SimpliSafe system, try it for 60 days, and if not happy, return it with prepaid shipping for a…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 1
Home Theater

Need true wireless earbuds? Apple’s last-gen AirPods are discounted on Amazon

Just as anticipated, Apple's last-generation AirPods, which feature much of the same technology as the recently announced model, are getting discounted on Amazon. If you've been looking for a pair, now is the time to buy.
Posted By Parker Hall
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

Save big on the Alienware M15 laptop, other gaming accessories in Amazon sale

Fancy yourself a new gaming laptop or accessories for your PC? As part of its Deal of the Day event, Amazon is discounting the Alienware M15 laptop, as well as mice, portable hard drives, routers, and more. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Amazon Fire HD 8 front angle
Deals

Before you buy an iPad, check out this $35 Fire Tablet deal on Amazon

If you’re a Prime member shopping for a good cheap tablet for a kid you know or if you just want to grab one for yourself, these Amazon Fire deals (which can let you score a tablet for as little as $35) are just what the tech doctor…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Stock photo of 13 and 15 inch 2018 MacBook Pros
Computing

Save $400 when you grab this 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro on Amazon

Amazon is offering a $400 discount on a 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro. This MacBook Pro features an Intel Core i7 processor, a retina display, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports among other features.
Posted By Anita George
best iphone deals
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for March 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for March 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watch series 3 amazon deal featured
Deals

Amazon sale slashes $80 off the new Apple Watch Series 3

Chances are you've seen someone talking to their wrist or playing around with their smartwatch. If you want to get your hands on the Apple Watch it's best to keep an eye out for those rare deals. And right now Amazon is discounting the…
Posted By Jenifer Calle