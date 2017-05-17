Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender

The D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender, which is currently 49 percent off on Amazon, will help ensure that you never struggle with subpar Wi-Fi again,. With the ability to go anywhere in your home, this device will increase the coverage of your existing wireless home network and turn your single band router into a dual band wireless router.

This D-Link model allows you to extend network access to more wireless devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. Dual-band technology helps reduce interference from nearby wireless transmitters in your home to provide better Wi-Fi overall.

The range extender features Generation AC750 technology, which provides increased speed, range, and reliability to ensure optimal coverage throughout your home. With a wall plug design, it’s compact, portable, and doesn’t require additional power cables.

The D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender normally retails for $39 but is currently marked down to just $20 on Amazon, providing a $19 (49 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

Amazon