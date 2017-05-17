Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Wednesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a Wi-Fi range extender, a set of premium Turtle Beach gaming headsets, and a uniquely stylish and powerful smartwatch. Enjoy savings up to $50 and discounts as deep as 49 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender
The D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender, which is currently 49 percent off on Amazon, will help ensure that you never struggle with subpar Wi-Fi again,. With the ability to go anywhere in your home, this device will increase the coverage of your existing wireless home network and turn your single band router into a dual band wireless router.
This D-Link model allows you to extend network access to more wireless devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. Dual-band technology helps reduce interference from nearby wireless transmitters in your home to provide better Wi-Fi overall.
The range extender features Generation AC750 technology, which provides increased speed, range, and reliability to ensure optimal coverage throughout your home. With a wall plug design, it’s compact, portable, and doesn’t require additional power cables.
The D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender normally retails for $39 but is currently marked down to just $20 on Amazon, providing a $19 (49 percent) discount.
Turtle Beach Elite 800 Premium Gaming Headset
Ramp up your gaming with a premium headset designed for PlayStation gaming such as this Turtle Beach Elite 800 Premium Gaming Headset, which is currently $50 off. This completely wireless, active-noise-canceling gaming headset for the PS4 Pro, PS4 and PS3 comes complete with Superhuman Hearing, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS Surround Sound modes, and EQ audio presets — all of which will further enhance your gaming, listening, and viewing experiences.
With Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting, the Elite 800 model gives you a competitive advantage by enabling you to hear all the subtle yet game-changing sounds.
Active noise-cancellation technology allows you to immerse yourself in your gaming experience and eliminate unwanted distractions. The headphones boast a 10-hour battery life and a sleek, magnetic charging stand. Dynamic Chat Boost lets you communicate and coordinate plans with your squad, while Mic Monitoring allows you to hear your own voice as you speak.
The Turtle Beach Elite 800 Premium Gaming Headset normally retails for $300 but is currently discounted to $250 on Amazon, saving you $50 (17 percent).
Ticwatch 2 Smartwatch
The intuitive and stunningly unique Ticwatch 2 Smartwatch is currently discounted by 15 percent. The powerful smartwatch has a sleek design and smart interface, making it the perfect wearable to complement any casual, work, or active lifestyle.
The wearable does everything you’d expect from a smartwatch — it provides smart alerts, sets reminders, makes calls, tracks your activity, and more. With sports and daily health monitoring, you can stay active and healthy. The watch tracks heart rate, steps, pace, speed, calories, and distance. Upon syncing the device with your phone, you can set up push messaging that allows you to quickly glance at incoming messages and emails, and either reply or dismiss them right from the watch.
This oak version has a zen-like design complete with a forged stainless steel frame and classic brown leather strap. It also boasts an intelligent voice feature that lets you use voice controls to perform such tasks as calling a taxi or checking the weather.
The Ticwatch 2 Smartwatch normally retails for $250 but is currently discounted to $212 on Amazon, saving you $38 (15 percent).
