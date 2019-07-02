Share

Amazon dropped the price on a smart home security device bundle that demonstrates the giant retailer’s unique ability to mix its own products with a leading third-party brand. Amazon gives buyers a functionally complete smart home package in a compelling pre-Prime Day 2019 deal. With the combined discounts in the Alexa Guard bundle of a Ring Alarm five-piece kit with an Echo Dot and a Philips Hue 2-Bulb Kit, you can save $70.

Security is one of the top reasons people set up smart home networks in their residences. The other three most commonly mentioned smart home motivators are entertainment, convenience, and cost savings. We track discounts on smart home devices, systems, and bundles to find the best deals on the top products. Whether you’re starting or expanding a smart home configuration, now’s the time to add security features to your network. The Alexa Guard bundle includes smart lights, a smart alarm system, and an Alexa digital voice assistant smart speaker to control and manage the full setup.

The Ring Alarm five-piece kit includes a base station, a keypad, one contact sensor to protect a door or window, a motion detector, and a range extender to make sure the base station’s wireless signal reaches the other components. Once you set up the basic system, you can purchase additional components as needed such as more contact sensors, motion detectors, flood, leak, and carbon monoxide detectors and more, but this kit gets you started. You can access and monitor the Ring Alarm system with the free Ring app. There’s also an optional third-party service with 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular backup, and unlimited video recording for $10 a month and no long-term contract.

The third-generation Echo Dot in the Alexa Guard bundle adds another security layer to your home system. The Ring Alarm system is Alexa compatible so you can set up the Alexa Guard skill to send an alert to your smartphone if the smart speaker detects the sound of glass breaking, a smoke alarm, or another noise event.

The Philips Hue 2-Bulb Kit also works with Alexa and gives you the ability to schedule lights to turn on and off to match your daily activities and to provide the impression that you’re at home when you travel.

Normally priced at $319 if purchased separately, the Alexa Guard bundle is $249 during this sale. If you want to add security to your smart home configuration, this is a great opportunity to buy a complete package at an excellent bundled price.

