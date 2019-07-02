Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon discounts the Alexa Guard Kit with Ring Alarm, Echo Dot, and Philips Hue

Bruce Brown
By
amazon discounts ring alarm system with echo dot and philips hue alexa guard kit 5 piece

Amazon dropped the price on a smart home security device bundle that demonstrates the giant retailer’s unique ability to mix its own products with a leading third-party brand.  Amazon gives buyers a functionally complete smart home package in a compelling pre-Prime Day 2019 deal. With the combined discounts in the Alexa Guard bundle of a Ring Alarm five-piece kit with an Echo Dot and a Philips Hue 2-Bulb Kit, you can save $70.

Security is one of the top reasons people set up smart home networks in their residences. The other three most commonly mentioned smart home motivators are entertainment, convenience, and cost savings.  We track discounts on smart home devices, systems, and bundles to find the best deals on the top products. Whether you’re starting or expanding a smart home configuration, now’s the time to add security features to your network. The Alexa Guard bundle includes smart lights, a smart alarm system, and an Alexa digital voice assistant smart speaker to control and manage the full setup.

Buy Now

The Ring Alarm five-piece kit includes a base station, a keypad, one contact sensor to protect a door or window, a motion detector, and a range extender to make sure the base station’s wireless signal reaches the other components. Once you set up the basic system, you can purchase additional components as needed such as more contact sensors, motion detectors, flood, leak, and carbon monoxide detectors and more, but this kit gets you started. You can access and monitor the Ring Alarm system with the free Ring app. There’s also an optional third-party service with 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular backup, and unlimited video recording for $10 a month and no long-term contract.

The third-generation Echo Dot in the Alexa Guard bundle adds another security layer to your home system. The Ring Alarm system is Alexa compatible so you can set up the Alexa Guard skill to send an alert to your smartphone if the smart speaker detects the sound of glass breaking, a smoke alarm, or another noise event.

The Philips Hue 2-Bulb Kit also works with Alexa and gives you the ability to schedule lights to turn on and off to match your daily activities and to provide the impression that you’re at home when you travel.

Normally priced at $319 if purchased separately, the Alexa Guard bundle is $249 during this sale. If you want to add security to your smart home configuration, this is a great opportunity to buy a complete package at an excellent bundled price.

Buy Now

Looking for more great deals? Find Nest, Arlo, and more smart home deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Smart Home

Amazon fights back, drops the pre-Prime Day Echo Dot price to $25 with bundles

In quick response to Google and Walmart's aggressively priced Pre-Prime Day smart home deals, Amazon cut the price of its best-selling Echo Dot. Amazon discounted the Dot by 50% to $25, the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday 2018.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Echo Show 5
Smart Home

Prepare for Prime Day with our price predictions for Echo, other Amazon devices

The better-prepared you are when Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15, the more likely you'll be ready for the best deals. With literally millions of products marked down for Prime Day, lack of preparation could be costly.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung galaxy tab a 7 inch tablet walmart slash
Deals

Walmart slashes $30 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch Wi-Fi tablet

If you are looking for must-haves for your kids, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch Wi-Fi tablet is one of your best options. From its original price of $128, Walmart is now selling this tablet for only $98 — that’s a $30 savings for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
mac mini concept space gray pro iso 1
Deals

Get a sweet $200 discount on the 2018 Mac mini from B&H before Prime Day

Get yourself a 2018 Mac mini at a decent $200 discount with B&H’s latest deal. If you’re in the market for a new desktop computer this space-saving Mac mini with a speedy 256GB SSD might be right for your computing needs.
Posted By Anita George
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Deals

Lenovo 4th of July sale: ThinkPad X1, Yoga, and Legion laptop deals

Before Prime Day existed, the Fourth of July was the prime time for summer savings on electronics. Now through July Fourth weekend, Lenovo has cut prices on laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the Yoga C390, and the Legion Y470.
Posted By William Hank
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Walmart, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best pillow for side sleepers
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell July 4 sale
Deals

Dell 4th of July Sale: XPS Laptops, Monitors, and 4K TV deals

If you’ve been itching to score a deal on something like the awesome Dell XPS 13 or one of Alienware’s beefy gaming laptops, then the Dell 4th of July sale is where you’ll find it.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best mattress toppers 2018
Deals

These are the best memory foam mattress toppers for a better night’s sleep

You may not want to drop a bunch of cash on a new mattress, but with a good mattress topper, you may not have to. Modern technologies make it easier to get a good night's sleep, and we've rounded up the top 10 mattress toppers you can buy.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Home Theater

Best Prime Day headphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Solitude doesn't come cheap, but Amazon has something up its sleeve that will make it a tad more affordable: Prime Day. That's right — the retailer's discounting top-rated headphones for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson