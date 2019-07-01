Share

Take advantage of exceptional savings on smart home devices leading up to Prime Day 2019 as Amazon keeps the pressure on other retailers. Amazon dropped the Pre-Prime Day prices for Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera Systems to the lowest level we’ve seen.

When we reviewed the Arlo Pro 2 wireless camera system earlier this year, our reviewer said it was “simply the best home security system you can buy.” Highlights include the Arlo Pro 2’s advanced scheduling controls, seven days of free cloud storage, and optional local backup. Just last month in our 2019 best home security camera roundup, we once again shouted out to the Arlo Pro 2 as the best of the best, adding that its fully weather-sealed case is appropriate for indoor or outdoor use, wired or wire-free.

We’ve found the best discounts on Arlo Pro 2 smart home security camera systems from Amazon and put them in one place. Whether you’re building up an already configured smart home configuration or just starting, these two deals on the excellent Arlo Pro 2 systems can help you save up to $250.

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera Systems — $181 off

The Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 2-camera kit includes an Arlo base station and two Pro 2 weather-resistant 1080p full HD video cameras. The cameras run for up to six months with included rechargeable batteries, or can be hooked up to an optional solar charger. If you use the cameras inside, you can plug them into a standard power outlet. The Arlo 2 camera has infrared sensors for night vision. With the Arlo Pro 2’s two-way audio, you can use your smartphone or smart home voice assistant to talk to visitors via the camera’s integrated speaker and microphone. The Arlo Pro 2 system is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT. Other features include customized activity zones for the camera’s motion detection sensors, 3-second video lookback so you can see what triggered an alert, and a 100-decibel siren in the base station.

Normally priced $480, the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 2-camera kit is $300 during Amazon’s Pre-Prime Day sale. If you want an easy-to-install wireless security camera set up to monitor two areas, indoors or out, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this the lowest price we’ve seen on this kit.

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System – 4-camera kit — $250 off

The Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 4-camera kit doubles your monitoring capability. Choose any combination of indoor and outdoor areas and configure the fully wireless cameras to work with the Arlo base station. You can add more cameras later if you choose because the Arlo base station supports up to 50 cameras and is compatible with all Arlo camera generations.

Usually $800, the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 4-camera kit is just $545 during this sale. If you’re looking for a top-rated 4-camera wireless kit, this is a chance to buy at a very attractive price.

