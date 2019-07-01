Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon drops Pre-Prime Day prices on Arlo Pro 2 wireless security cameras

Bruce Brown
By

Take advantage of exceptional savings on smart home devices leading up to Prime Day 2019 as Amazon keeps the pressure on other retailers. Amazon dropped the Pre-Prime Day prices for Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera Systems to the lowest level we’ve seen.

When we reviewed the Arlo Pro 2 wireless camera system earlier this year, our reviewer said it was “simply the best home security system you can buy.” Highlights include the Arlo Pro 2’s advanced scheduling controls, seven days of free cloud storage, and optional local backup. Just last month in our 2019 best home security camera roundup, we once again shouted out to the Arlo Pro 2 as the best of the best, adding that its fully weather-sealed case is appropriate for indoor or outdoor use, wired or wire-free.

Buy Now

We’ve found the best discounts on Arlo Pro 2 smart home security camera systems from Amazon and put them in one place. Whether you’re building up an already configured smart home configuration or just starting, these two deals on the excellent Arlo Pro 2 systems can help you save up to $250.

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera Systems — $181 off

amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits wireless home system kit 1
Arlo Pro 2 2-Cam Kit

The Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 2-camera kit includes an Arlo base station and two Pro 2 weather-resistant 1080p full HD video cameras. The cameras run for up to six months with included rechargeable batteries, or can be hooked up to an optional solar charger. If you use the cameras inside, you can plug them into a standard power outlet. The Arlo 2 camera has infrared sensors for night vision. With the Arlo Pro 2’s two-way audio, you can use your smartphone or smart home voice assistant to talk to visitors via the camera’s integrated speaker and microphone. The Arlo Pro 2 system is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT. Other features include customized activity zones for the camera’s motion detection sensors, 3-second video lookback so you can see what triggered an alert, and a 100-decibel siren in the base station.

Normally priced $480, the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 2-camera kit is $300 during Amazon’s Pre-Prime Day sale. If you want an easy-to-install wireless security camera set up to monitor two areas, indoors or out, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this the lowest price we’ve seen on this kit.

Buy Now

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System – 4-camera kit — $250 off

amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits wireless home system 4 kit
Arlo Pro 2 4-Cam Kit

The Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 4-camera kit doubles your monitoring capability. Choose any combination of indoor and outdoor areas and configure the fully wireless cameras to work with the Arlo base station. You can add more cameras later if you choose because the Arlo base station supports up to 50 cameras and is compatible with all Arlo camera generations.

Usually $800, the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 4-camera kit is just $545 during this sale. If you’re looking for a top-rated 4-camera wireless kit, this is a chance to buy at a very attractive price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
Up Next

Bentley Continental GT smashes production-car record at Pikes Peak
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Echo Show 5
Smart Home

Prepare for Prime Day with our price predictions for Echo, other Amazon devices

The better-prepared you are when Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15, the more likely you'll be ready for the best deals. With literally millions of products marked down for Prime Day, lack of preparation could be costly.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon products fathers day sale cloud cam 3 pack
Deals

Amazon cuts sweet deals on smart home devices in advance of Prime Day

Now that we know Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through July 16, we've begun our search for teaser deals leading up to the event. Amazon uses its smart home device brands to build excitement for Prime Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smartphones
Mobile

Best Prime Day smartphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, and it's set to be a big one. The event will include some pretty sweet deals on smartphones. If you're on the market for a smartphone, Prime Day might be the time to buy. Here are the best Prime Day…
Posted By Christian de Looper
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 2
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ahead of Prime Day

As predicted, Amazon has begun to feed Prime Day 2019 fever with exciting deals leading up to the July 15 and 16 monster sales event. Today's 24-hour sale of the highly-rated Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a price drop we can't resist.
Posted By Bruce Brown
reconditioned lg portable air conditioner walmart deal ac featured
Deals

Walmart takes $90 off this reconditioned LG portable air conditioner

Traditional ACs are often expensive and inflexible, leading many shoppers to opt for portable air conditioners. Walmart is offering reconditioned LG 8,000 portable ACs for just $209 each.
Posted By William Hank
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits 3 kit 1
Smart Home

These are the best security camera systems to guard your small business

Security cameras can help small businesses but not all systems are created equally though, and each has its benefits and its drawbacks. We’ve rounded up the best security cameras for small businesses in 2019.
Posted By Erika Rawes
kitchenaid coffee maker walmart deal 12 cup glass carafe kcm111ob
Deals

This KitchenAid coffee maker gets a sweet 28% price cut from Walmart

Looking for a no-frills drip coffee maker that will save you time and energy in the morning? Check out the KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker. Normally $90, Walmart has cut its price down to $64.
Posted By Erica Katherina
small home appliance deals kitchenaid classic mixer
Deals

Pre-Amazon Prime Day deals: KitchenAid Stand Mixers up to $131 off

If you love to bake, you need to invest in a durable stand mixer. It has to be sturdy and multifunctional. They are pricey pieces of kitchen equipment, but Amazon has hacked the prices on two KitchenAid stand mixers.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones ($250)
Smart Home

Snoring partner? These earbuds can help you get a good night's sleep

Looking for earbuds and headphones you can use when falling asleep? These are the best earbuds for sleeping, with models designed to be comfortable in multiple positions and to offer features specifically made for sleepers!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
google home mini vs amazon echo dot 2018 3rd gen review xxl
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart speaker should run your home?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
walmart bundles google nest hub and smart light starter kit
Smart Home

Reap huge savings with Google Nest Pre-Prime Day deals at Walmart starting now

Google and Walmart made a pre-emptive strike against Amazon in the Prime Day 2019 smart home price wars by announcing Pre-Prime Day deals early. You can enjoy significant price breaks on Google Nest smart home devices through July 17.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Wyze Sense Starter Kit review
Product Review

The Wyze Sense Starter Kit proves smart home sensors don’t need to be an eyesore

We were expecting the Wyze Sense Starter Kit to be cheap, but not innovative. It includes tiny security sensors and a USB-connected network bridge that slots into the back of a Wyze Cam. This is a no-brainer accessory for Wyze Cam fans.
Posted By Terry Walsh
smart home holiday gift guide google mini and max review 5v2 800x533 c
Deals

Google Home smart speakers get steep price cuts ahead of Prime Day Echo deals

Google Home decided to take the plunge first with a full list of deals on smart speakers, Nest devices, and security cameras. Amazon has responded by dropping the price of the Echo Dot and Echo Plus, but has yet to release all of its…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen