Amazon early Prime Day deal slashes $150 off Nest 3-pack security camera

Timothy Taylor
By
nest homekit camera indoor smart apartment header

When it comes to your family’s security, no expenses should be spared (although a good discount doesn’t hurt). Whether you’re concerned about theft or trespassing, want to check in on a family member, or keep an eye on a wayward pet, security cameras help provide peace of mind. There are a lot of options to choose from, but home security cameras do come at a hefty price.

Leading up to the Amazon Prime Day event, there are plenty of smart home deals on home security cameras to be found. Amazon has taken a massive $150 off its 3-pack Nest Security Indoor Camera, bringing the price from $497 down to an amazing $347.

With the Nest Cam Indoor, you get 24/7 live streaming of your home through the Nest app – even when you’re out. You can receive alerts whenever the camera detects movement and activity. Coolest of all, the Nest Cam can tell the difference between movement from someone looking into the fridge and a person entering a room. Person alerts and Activity alerts can help make you feel at ease even if you aren’t at home.

The Nest Cam’s picture quality is superb at 1080p HD, and it also features night vision. With the Nest Aware, you can add 24/7 continuous recording using cloud storage for 10 or 30 days. You can also review photos for any activity from the most recent 3 hours using Sightline for free, and speed through days of footage to quickly find key moments.

The Nest Cam Indoor works with Alexa and features two-way audio. You can hear what’s happening and let a stranger know you’re paying attention, or simply tell a dog to remove itself from the couch.

Setting it up is fairly easy. The Nest Cam is compact and has a built­-in magnet that helps it stick to all types of surfaces, including metal. You can also opt to use the removable wall plate to attach Nest Cam to a wall, or you can unscrew the camera from the base and attach it to any standard tripod mount.

With all these incredible features, the Nest Cam does come with one hitch. Amazon users have pointed out that although the camera itself is outstanding, once the 30-day subscription period has expired, you need to pay a monthly fee in order for the camera to continue working. But the 3-pack Nest Security Indoor Camera on Amazon is still quite a deal at $347.

If you’re looking for more affordable home security cameras that are under $100, you might want to check out these deals.

