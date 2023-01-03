Ends midnight: This deal gets you an Amazon Echo Dot for $15

If your New Year’s resolution is to turn your house into a smart home, Best Buy is offering an excellent deal on the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for a very limited time that you absolutely won’t want to miss. Through midnight, you can bring home an Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for only $15, saving you $25 off the original price of $40. This is one of those Amazon Echo deals worth jumping on for those creating the smart home of their dreams, and best of all it won’t break the bank.

A voice-controlled smart speaker complete with Amazon Alexa, the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is the perfect addition to any and every room of your house. Echo Dot can be used in countless ways, from a smart alarm clock to voice-activated light switch. Set kitchen timers or control your music with only the sound of your voice. Amazon Echo Dot can play your favorite tunes from Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and SiriusXM; all you have to do is tell Alexa which artist or song you’d like to hear. Want to turn on the lights before you’re even out of bed? No problem, just tell Alexa and you’re covered.

Amazon Alexa is as smart as it is effective. The more you use your Amazon Echo Dot, the smarter Alexa will get. Alexa learns your speech patterns, personal references, and vocabulary so she’ll understand you better. The Echo Dot is always connected, which means you’ll automatically get updates as soon as they’re available. You can also download the Alexa app for free for Android, iOS, or Fire OS, as well as many desktop browsers so that you can manage your Echo Dot with ease.

For the rest of the day, Best Buy is offering a can’t-miss deal on the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen, giving you the chance to pick one up for only $15, saving you $25 off its original price of $40. Whether you’ve had your eye on an Amazon Echo Dot for a while or you’re newly curious about how it can simplify your life, now is the time to add an Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen to your Best Buy cart to maximize your savings. Once you checkout, be sure to read our guide on all of the best Alexa skills so you can make the most of your new Echo Dot.

