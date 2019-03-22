Digital Trends
Need a ride? Amazon is slashing prices on popular electric scooters

Lucas Coll
By

It’s officially spring, and the warmer, milder weather means it’s time to head outside and enjoy the sunny air before the thick humidity of summer rolls in. Many of us are dusting off and oiling up our bikes right about now, but if you’re not much of a cyclist or if you’re looking for a lazier way to zip about town, then a good electric scooter should be right up your alley.

An e-scooter offers a lot of advantages: It’s light, it uses electricity instead of gas, you don’t need a license, and unlike a bicycle, it doesn’t require much effort (or sweat) on your part. There are a bunch of great brands on the market today, including Bird, Lime, Glion, and Razor. Two of our favorites, the foldable Glion Dolly and the eco-friendly Razor scooter, are now on sale from Amazon for more than $200 off.

Glion Dolly Foldable Electric Scooter — $250 off

amazon electric scooter deals glion dolly feature image

For a lightweight, relatively portable, and foldable electric scooter, look no further than the Glion Dolly. The Glion Dolly isn’t the most powerful e-scooter, but it’s one of the lightest by far at 26 pounds, and its 250-watt motor offers an impressive 15-mile range with a maximum cruising speed of 15 miles per hour. With a full recharge time of just three and a half hours, you can quickly juice it back up at the office or at home so it’s ready for your next urban jaunt.

The Glion Dolly folds up for storage, and if you don’t want to carry it, there’s a pop-out handle built right into the frame that lets you drag it behind you just like a rolling suitcase. The Glion Dolly foldable electric scooter would normally set you back around $750 at retail, but a very nice $250 discount lets you grab it from Amazon right now for $499.

Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter — $202 off

best electric scooters 2016 ecosmart rzr

A more traditionally-sized (and slightly more affordable) alternative to the Glion Dolly is another one of our top picks, the Razor EcoSmart Metro. This electric scooter is one that you sit on thanks to its comfortable padded seat and bamboo deck, and it even features a handy removable basket and luggage rack behind the seat for carrying your backpack, briefcase, a shopping bag or two, or other small loads.

The Razor EcoSmart Metro packs a 500-watt motor that can achieve a maximum speed of 18 miles per hour, although its 10-mile range is a bit more limited than that of the Glion Dolly (it also takes about 12 hours to fully recharge). Nonetheless, the Razor EcoSmart Metro is one of the most affordable brand-name electric scooters you can buy, and is by far the cheapest model out of all our favorites – and now, a $202 discount lets you score it for an even cheaper $378 from Amazon.

