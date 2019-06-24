Share

If you clicked through to this story, you’re likely either one of two people: a college student with limited funds, or a parent starting to dread the amount of money you’re about to spend to send your kid off to college. Buying refurbished is a great way to save money, and Amazon has a ton of deals on lightly used items. While there are hundreds of Amazon refurbished items on the site right now, we’ve found 20 items that we think both college students and parents might be interested in.Among the deals that we were able to find include serious savings on printers, desktop and laptop computers, and even vacuum cleaners. In most cases you’re saving 20%-40% off buying brand new, freeing up funds to buy all the other stuff you need.

There are hundreds of deals available and keep in mind that Prime Day 2019 is coming up next month. We’ve already started to round up what we think will be the best deals on laptops, iPhones, smartwatches, and other Apple products.

Tablets

Check out these great deals on tablets from Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung to help you with your studies or to take a Netflix break in between.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch Wi-Fi 16GB, Black – $119

– $119 iPad Mini 4 Wi-Fi 16GB, Space Grey – $187

– $187 Apple iPad Pro 10.5in -64GB Wi-Fi – 2017 Model – $396

– $396 Microsoft Surface Go 10-inch 64GB – $316

Computers

Need a new laptop for school? Amazon’s got some great deals here, too. If you need the power of a desktop, be sure to check out the limited-time deal on the 27-inch iMac. Buying a refurbished Mac will help you save big.

Samsung Chromebook, Wi-Fi 11.6 inch – $90

– $90 HP Elitebook 840 G1 14 inch – $223

– $223 Apple iMac ME088LL/A 27-Inch – $715

– $715 Apple MacBook Pro 15 inch MD103LL/A – $1,037

Home and Kitchen

Keep your dorm room clean with these refurbished vacuum cleaner deals we’ve uncovered, and more.

Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum – $205

– $205 ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $140

– $140 Cuisinart CPT-122FR Compact 2-Slice Toaster – $19

– $19 Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner – $65

Headphones

Amazon’s got some great deals on refurbished Beats headphones right now, but we also want to bring your attention to two great deals on noise-canceling headphones from Sony and Audio-Technica.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Matte Gold – $195

– $195 Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, Matte Black – $210

– $210 Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – $253

– $253 Audio-Technica ATH-ANC700BT QuietPoint Active Noise-Canceling Headphones, Black – $115

Office Products

Last but not least, check out these deals on mice, printers, and even a way to make free calls home domestically, or at some of the lowest prices around for international calling.

Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse – $29

– $29 HP DeskJet 2655 All-in-One Compact Printer – $39

– $39 Ooma Telo Free Home Phone Service – $50

– $50 Jink Locker – Lockable Storage Cabinet with Keys – $58

