Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon’s back-to-college store drops deals on refurbished items before Prime Day

Ed Oswald
By
college student job scam offer

If you clicked through to this story, you’re likely either one of two people: a college student with limited funds, or a parent starting to dread the amount of money you’re about to spend to send your kid off to college. Buying refurbished is a great way to save money, and Amazon has a ton of deals on lightly used items. While there are hundreds of Amazon refurbished items on the site right now, we’ve found 20 items that we think both college students and parents might be interested in.Among the deals that we were able to find include serious savings on printers, desktop and laptop computers, and even vacuum cleaners. In most cases you’re saving 20%-40% off buying brand new, freeing up funds to buy all the other stuff you need.

There are hundreds of deals available and keep in mind that Prime Day 2019 is coming up next month. We’ve already started to round up what we think will be the best deals on laptops, iPhones, smartwatches, and other Apple products.

Tablets

refurbished apple ipad macbook and iphone deals mini 4 generation

Check out these great deals on tablets from Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung to help you with your studies or to take a Netflix break in between.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch Wi-Fi 16GB, Black – $119
  • iPad Mini 4 Wi-Fi 16GB, Space Grey – $187
  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5in -64GB Wi-Fi – 2017 Model – $396
  • Microsoft Surface Go 10-inch 64GB – $316

Computers

adobe apps chromebook samsung pro ces hands on 8
Brad Bourque/Digital Trends

Need a new laptop for school? Amazon’s got some great deals here, too. If you need the power of a desktop, be sure to check out the limited-time deal on the 27-inch iMac. Buying a refurbished Mac will help you save big.

  • Samsung Chromebook, Wi-Fi 11.6 inch – $90
  • HP Elitebook 840 G1 14 inch – $223
  • Apple iMac ME088LL/A 27-Inch – $715
  • Apple MacBook Pro 15 inch MD103LL/A – $1,037

Home and Kitchen

dyson and shark vacuum cleaners on sale for under 200 at walmart v6 origin cord free 5

Keep your dorm room clean with these refurbished vacuum cleaner deals we’ve uncovered, and more.

  • Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum – $205
  • ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $140
  • Cuisinart CPT-122FR Compact 2-Slice Toaster – $19
  • Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner – $65

Headphones

Beats Studio wireless headphones

Amazon’s got some great deals on refurbished Beats headphones right now, but we also want to bring your attention to two great deals on noise-canceling headphones from Sony and Audio-Technica.

  • Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Matte Gold – $195
  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, Matte Black – $210
  • Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – $253
  • Audio-Technica ATH-ANC700BT QuietPoint Active Noise-Canceling Headphones, Black – $115

Office Products

Logitech G602 gaming mouse

Last but not least, check out these deals on mice, printers, and even a way to make free calls home domestically, or at some of the lowest prices around for international calling.

  • Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse – $29
  • HP DeskJet 2655 All-in-One Compact Printer – $39
  • Ooma Telo Free Home Phone Service – $50
  • Jink Locker – Lockable Storage Cabinet with Keys – $58

For even more great deals, be sure to check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
Up Next

iOS 13 hands-on review
hp premium laptop amazon deal 2019 15 6 inch hd
Deals

Amazon drops a big 52% price cut on the HP 2019 Premium 15.6-inch Laptop

If you are looking for a reliable laptop but are on a tight budget, HP laptops are certainly one of the better choices. Right now, Amazon is offering the HP 2019 Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop at a 52% discount. Normally $700, it is now…
Posted By Erica Katherina
Apple AirPods
Apple

Act fast, Apple’s latest AirPods are back in stock on Amazon and $19 off

AirPods are the best wireless earbuds for iOS. These are perfect for everyday use or for situations where you're active or working out at the gym. And you can order the wireless charging case version now from Amazon with a $19 discount.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner2
Smart Home

Amazon has the best deal on the Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum right now

Amazon dropped its price for the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum more than it did for other Dyson V-series Animal models. The Dyson V8 Animal is the sweet spot in the lineup with features of later generations but the price of earlier…
Posted By Bruce Brown
apple store logo
Deals

Apple drops price cuts on refurbished MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones

Apple's online storefront has some decent discounts if you know where to look. Assuming you're okay with buying refurbished, Apple has some pretty solid savings on iPads, MacBooks, Mac Minis, iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google home tips and tricks topvoltouch 800x533 c
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Google Home smart speakers ahead of Prime Day 2019

Smart speakers are the future of home automation. If you’re thinking about getting one, now's a great time as Walmart is offering Google Home on sale. Normally $129, it is now available for only $99.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Garmin Forerunner 935 closeup
Deals

Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch gets price cut with a pre-Prime Day deal

Once known just for GPS, Garmin has become a big player in fitness-focused wearables. Just in time for beach body season, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS fitness watch for just $421, down from its original $500.
Posted By William Hank
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie
Deals

How to watch UFC Fight Night 154: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie on ESPN Plus

UFC is coming to South Carolina this Saturday, with Fight Night 154 featuring a featherweight bout between Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung. If you’re looking for a way to stream the bloody action online, then ESPN Plus is what you need.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lenovo chromebook s330 amazon deal
Computing

Need a laptop? Get a Lenovo Chromebook S330 at a hefty 60% discount on Amazon

Fast, simple, and secure, you can expect the Lenovo S330 to deliver a great day-to-day performance for your work or school needs. Order yours today on Amazon at a discounted price of $169.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best pillow for side sleepers
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Deals

Apple-refurbished MacBooks and Mac Minis get big price cuts for grads

Deals on Mac computers are hard to come by outside of seasonal sales, so your best bet might be to buy refurbished. These professionally renewed Mac deals are a sure way to save big on Apple computers that look, feel, and work like new.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still just $199 before Amazon Prime Day 2019

If you were hoping to find some great Apple deals on Prime day, you’ll have to wait a few more weeks, but if you’re looking to pick up an Apple Watch, there’s really no need to wait. Amazon is currently offering an $80 discount on the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Best Buy, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen