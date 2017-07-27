Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Thursday

Thursday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a Seagate external desktop hard drive that doubles as a recharging station, a D-Link Wi-Fi extender starter kit, and a set of wireless Bluetooth headphones. Score savings up to $70 and discounts as deep as 52 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB External Desktop Hard Drive Store everything you need without taking up valuable space on your laptop or desktop with this Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB External Desktop Hard Drive, which is currently $70 off on Amazon. The external hard drive offers cross-platform compatibility, exceptional reliability, and high-capacity transfer speeds. The storage device is available in 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB capacities, with the 8TB model available at a $70 discount. Equipped with two integrated USB ports on the front, it doubles as an all-in-one data hub and recharging station. Back up your files, precious photos, and videos while connecting to and recharging any USB device, such as your tablet, smartphone, or camera. It even works if your system is off or in standby mode. The external storage device is compatible with Mac and Windows. Simply install the NTSF driver for Mac, and you can use the drive interchangeably between Windows and Mac computers without reformatting. With Seagate Dashboard software, you can easily back up and manage all your documents, as well as photos and videos, including the ones you’ve uploaded to Facebook and Flickr. The Seagate 8TB External Desktop Hard Drive normally retails for $250 but is currently discounted to $180 on Amazon, saving you $70 (28 percent). Amazon

D-Link Powerline AV2 2000 Adapter Gigabit Extender Starter Kit Get simultaneous data streaming and greater coverage with this D-Link Powerline AV2 2000 Adapter Gigabit Extender Starter Kit, which is currently 30 percent off on Amazon. The network extender allows you to get better use out of your existing Smart TV, game consoles, media players, and more. The kit allows you to create a high-speed network using your existing electrical wiring. Speeds up to 2000Mbps let you stream multiple HD videos simultaneously, stream more HD media, play more online games, and transfer all of the large files you want. AV2 MIMO technology guarantees you get a higher data transfer rate, and is perfect for 4K HD video streaming and gaming, You can also connect multiple adapters to expand the network through your home. MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology delivers higher data transfer rates, better coverage, and a more stable network. Your overall network performance will be improved thanks to the use of multiple antennas, as compared to the single antenna used in SISO (Single Input Single Output). The system has an easy, plug-and-play setup. Just connect one of the adapters to your router, connect the other adapter to your device, and then press the Simple Connect button to create a secure connection. The D-Link Powerline AV2 2000 Adapter Gigabit Extender Starter Kit regularly retails for $100 but is currently on sale for $70 on Amazon, providing a $30 (30 percent) discount. Amazon