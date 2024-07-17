The AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX has a $130 price cut for Prime Day

As any discerning PC gamer will tell you, owning and operating a powerful graphics card is half the battle. Because at the end of the day, a gorgeous-looking monitor will only get you so far. Your PC’s GPU is really what drives your gameplay visuals and frame-to-frame performance, and luckily, we found a great Prime Day deal on an excellent graphics card: For a limited time, you can purchase the AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX from Amazon for $870. At full price, this model usually goes for $1,000, so why not put that $130 you saved toward one of the best Prime Day monitor deals we dug up?

Why you should buy the AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX

For those unaware, the RX 7900XTX is AMD’s flagship GPU, and it’s built from the ground up to deliver the kind of performance one should expect from an unbeatable vessel. With base clock numbers hovering around 2,300MHz and max boost coming in at 2,500MHz, the 7900XTX can handle everything from graphically-rich cutscenes to intense multi-NPC battles. It also doesn’t hurt that the GPU uses AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture, allowing for greater performance per watt than previous RDNA gens.

Whether you’re running a 1080p display or a state-of-the-art 8K screen, the 7900XTX has got you covered. Resolution and refresh rate are capped at 8K/165Hz (when using compatible wiring and hardware), which is some seriously big pixel action and chart-topping motion clarity. Plus, the onboard AMD Radiance Display Engine promises up to 12-bit HDR, full REC2020 coverage, and up to 68 billion colors.

We’re also glad to see how much care went into the acoustics and cooling of the 7900XTX. The idea is to produce as little heat as possible and quiet operation, which this GPU absolutely nails!

It’s hard to say just how long this promotion is going to last, so if you’ve been waiting to upgrade a core peripheral of your gaming PC for some time, you should act fast before the savings disappear: Order your very own AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX for $870 while this promo lasts. We also have a full list of Prime Day GPU deals for you to peruse, and a whole list of other great Prime Day deals!