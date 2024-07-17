 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX has a $130 price cut for Prime Day

By
RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

As any discerning PC gamer will tell you, owning and operating a powerful graphics card is half the battle. Because at the end of the day, a gorgeous-looking monitor will only get you so far. Your PC’s GPU is really what drives your gameplay visuals and frame-to-frame performance, and luckily, we found a great Prime Day deal on an excellent graphics card: For a limited time, you can purchase the AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX from Amazon for $870. At full price, this model usually goes for $1,000, so why not put that $130 you saved toward one of the best Prime Day monitor deals we dug up? 

Why you should buy the AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX

For those unaware, the RX 7900XTX is AMD’s flagship GPU, and it’s built from the ground up to deliver the kind of performance one should expect from an unbeatable vessel. With base clock numbers hovering around 2,300MHz and max boost coming in at 2,500MHz, the 7900XTX can handle everything from graphically-rich cutscenes to intense multi-NPC battles. It also doesn’t hurt that the GPU uses AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture, allowing for greater performance per watt than previous RDNA gens. 

Whether you’re running a 1080p display or a state-of-the-art 8K screen, the 7900XTX has got you covered. Resolution and refresh rate are capped at 8K/165Hz (when using compatible wiring and hardware), which is some seriously big pixel action and chart-topping motion clarity. Plus, the onboard AMD Radiance Display Engine promises up to 12-bit HDR, full REC2020 coverage, and up to 68 billion colors.

We’re also glad to see how much care went into the acoustics and cooling of the 7900XTX. The idea is to produce as little heat as possible and quiet operation, which this GPU absolutely nails!

It’s hard to say just how long this promotion is going to last, so if you’ve been waiting to upgrade a core peripheral of your gaming PC for some time, you should act fast before the savings disappear: Order your very own AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX for $870 while this promo lasts. We also have a full list of Prime Day GPU deals for you to peruse, and a whole list of other great Prime Day deals!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The Apple Watch Series 9 has a $100 price cut for a limited time
Snoopy watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple Watch Series 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

For one of the best Apple Watch deals around, check out Amazon. Today, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 meaning you’re saving $100 off the regular price of $399. The 25% price cut is available on a few different color schemes so you can find the right look for you. It’s one of the better Apple deals around and we’re here to tell you why you need it in your life.

Read more
The Apple Watch Series 9 has a nice price cut today
The Apple Watch Series 9's camera app, showing the viewfinder and the zoom feature.

Apple Watch Series 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the most confusing watches out there. It was banned due to a sort of IP issue with its blood Oxygen sensing tech. Then, the ban was lifted in late 2023. And, finally, the ban got reinstated (sorta) earlier this year. So, can you get the watch? Surprisingly, not only is the answer "yes" but also "yes, and on sale!" Right now you can get a 41mm version of the somewhat controversial watch that rests at the top of our list of the best smartwatches for just $429. That's $70 down from the usual $499. Tap the button below to find your watch or keep reading to see all the details about what it can do.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV from LG has a price cut from $980 to $647
The LG UQ75 4K Smart TV against a white background.

Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to a brand new and shiny television this year. We've found one of the best LG TV deals out there to help make your purchasing decision a little bit easier. Head over to Amazon to get 34% off the LG 75-inch Class UQ7590 Series TV, which is now priced at $647. We don't know how long this sale will last, so be sure to grab one of these big screen televisions before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the LG 75-inch Class UQ7590 Series TV
Anyone who loves to unwind with a blockbuster movie or spend hours lounging on the couch while binge-watching a new series, this television was made for you. With a 4K UHD resolution and a5 GEN5 AI Processor, you will see vivid and lifelike picture at all times so any content you are watching will look its best. This television will give you the ultimate streaming experience with built-in access to your favorite services and apps, as well as free access to over 300 LG channels that might just help you find a new show.

Read more