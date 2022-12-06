Christmas is just a couple of weeks away, and if you’ve got family descending on you for the holidays, you’re probably wondering how on earth you’re going to find time to clean your home while also wrapping up gifts, decorating, cooking, and the rest! Worry no more as we’ve got one of the best robot vacuum deals around to ensure your floors will be spotless in time for the holidays, leaving you more time to get on with everything else on the to-do list — or just grab a well-earned rest. You can grab the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum for just $96 today, saving $154 off the regular price of $250. Don’t hang around though, as this deal’s sure to fly off the shelves, and we can’t guarantee it will be around tomorrow!

Why you should buy the Anker Eufy 25C

Anker is a name you can rely on, and the brand’s vacuums regularly feature on lists of the best robot vacuums. The Anker Eufy 25C is a bestseller, with its ability to clean carpets and hard floors efficiently. This robot vacuum easily connects to your home Wi-Fi, allowing you to control it through the app, touch, or even your voice, when paired with a compatible smart home speaker, and it’s compatible with Google Home and Alexa, too. The vacuum’s 0.6L dustbin has plenty of space for a full clean of most homes, with powerful suction for a thorough clean, three brushes, and three-layer filtration.

One of the most annoying things about robot vacuums is their ability to fall downstairs or get stuck under furniture, so instead of coming home to a clean house, you get home to a missing robot vacuum you need to waste time looking for. There are no such worries here, as the Anker Eufy 25C’s slim profile enables it to fit neatly under furniture without getting stuck — and if it does get stuck, a handy feature in the Eufy Home app makes it easy to locate your cleaning pal. Stairs aren’t an issue for this little guy either, as it features drop-sensing technology to prevent falls.

With up to 100 minutes of power from a single charge, the Anker Eufy 25C will take itself back off to its docking station to recharge when its battery is running low, so it will always be ready to clean when you need it. It comes with its charging base, remote, power adapter, and replacement sponge foam and filters, too.

We’ve seen deals like this sell out in a flash before, so if you want to get the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum for just $96, saving $154 off the usual $250 price, don’t hesitate to grab this deal. We don’t know how long it will last, and come tomorrow, it could be gone! Add it to your basket and checkout now and you could be enjoying a cleaner home for less this holiday season.

