The Anker USB 3.0 SuperSpeed 10-Port Hub is $70 off on Amazon

If you are always running out of outlets to use, you may find your work slowed down and your attention span running short. Not all offices or homes have enough outlets, especially for the increasing number of devices we use every day, which is where a hub that provides additional outlets come into play, such as this Anker USB 3.0 SuperSpeed 10-Port Hub, currently deeply discounted $70 off on Amazon.

The Anker USB 3.0 SuperSpeed 10-Port Hub makes it easy to add 10 USB 3.0 SuperSpeed ports to your workstation or home office and enjoy data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps for even faster sync time. Enjoy the power of 10 amps overall among 10 ports, with the 10th data port delivering BC 1.2-charging speeds of up to two amps, while the other nine ports charge at speeds of up to 0.9 amps each. Rest assured, your devices are safe as the high-power 60W adapter ensures stable data transfer. This Anker device is also designed with a built-in surge protector to keep your devices charging at a stable level and to prevent mishaps like overheating.

The 10-port hub supports hot-swapping with no installation of drivers required. The hub is perfect for heavy duty use, even while on the go as the device is ultra light and compact, making it easy to take with you. If it is an item you plan to keep in one place, it will not interfere with your aesthetics. The hub has a sleek, smooth design that fits in with most any workstation setup. The No. 1 best seller in electrical hubs on Amazon, this deal includes the Anker USB 3.0 10-Port Hub, power adapter, 2.6-foot USB 3.0 cable, and an 18-month warranty.

This Anker USB 3.0 10-Port Hub normally retails for $120 but is currently slashed in price to just $50 on Amazon, providing a discount of $70 or 58 percent.

Buy it now from:

Amazon