Waterproof speakers are the ultimate way to experience your summer soundtrack on the go. Add in the ease of Bluetooth technology and you’ve got yourself an ideal summer party starter. Prime Day may still be a few days away, but there are already plenty of deals on Bose and other headphone deals from Amazon.

Already affordable at its original $149, the JBL Charge 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is now just $90 on Amazon. A full 40% off for a pristine portable speaker before Prime Day even begins? Sounds good to us.

Digital Trends reviewed the JBL Charge 3 speaker after its initial release in 2016, and we found a lot to like about it. At just 1.8 pounds, the Charge 3 is perfectly portable, and it’s rugged, durable design ensures it can stand up to nearly any adventure. An IPX7 waterproof rating allows the Charge 3 to withstand up to 3 feet of water, making this speaker an obvious choice for poolside parties or bumping your beats on the beach.

As wires and water don’t mix well, Bluetooth connectivity lets you control all the action wirelessly, and the ability to connect up to three smartphones at once means all the aspiring DJs in your group of friends can take turns picking tunes. Should any calls come in (likely from your parents because, honestly, who calls anyone anymore?) you’ll get crystal clear audio thanks to JBL’s built-in noise and echo-canceling speakerphone feature.

Other great features include pairing portability with performance, the JBL Charge 3 runs on a rechargeable, high-capacity 6,000mAh battery, enabling up to 20 hours of playtime as well as the ability to charge smartphones and tablets via USB. To add even more sound to your summer scene, you can pair multiple JBL Charge 3 speakers together and create an amplified audio experience.

Amazon Prime Day is sure to unlock some other deals, and if $90 is still too big of a splash for you to make on a portable speaker, consider the accessible JBL Flip 4 for just $75. But now at under $100, the powerful JBL Charge 3 is certainly a waterproof Bluetooth speaker worth a look while summer is still in full swing.

