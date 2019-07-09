Digital Trends
Active noise cancellation isn’t a cheap feature in headphones. This technology involves the reduction of unwanted sound by the inclusion of a second sound designed to cancel the first. Bose, one of the leading makers of audio equipment in the world, has perfected this innovation in many of its noise-canceling headphones, even collaborating with NASA to design aviation headsets that help prevent astronaut hearing damage.

Amazon is currently offering the wired QuietComfort 25, one of Bose’s most popular noise-canceling headphones, at the astonishing discounted price of $180, $165 less than its original $345 price tag. This deal is exclusively available on Prime Day and lets you in on 48% worth of savings.

The QuietComfort 25 headphones are engineered to dramatically reduce background noise, even the roar of an airplane engine during air travel. Virtually all types of noises get canceled out, including crowd hubbub, the hum of air conditioning, and more. When turned on, people speaking to you will sound like they are coming from a tiny radio; when music is playing, you cannot hear them at all.

The headphones are ergonomically designed to be easily folded and to take everywhere, plus they are super light. The QuietComfort 25 is made of plastic and other materials that combined together offer a luxurious feel. The dome of the earcups is metal. The headband features fabric, including woven material on the exterior and pseudo-suede on the interior. The construction feels solid and the headphones clamp closely to the head but never squeeze. The padding feels comfortable for wearing for long periods of time and add an extra level of noise reduction.

Performance-wise, the headphones deliver sounds that are crisp and clear through Bose’s Active EQ and TriPort technology. They pump out bass that resoundingly brings drumbeats to life, add a level of depth to guitars and acoustic instruments, and make highs sound nicer to eardrums.

The QuietComfort 25 is equipped with an inline microphone/remote that puts music and call controls at your fingertips. The control buttons are compatible with iOS and most Android smartphones.

Amazon customers have showered the QuietComfort 25 with praises, including its good fit, excellent noise cancellation, and great value for your money. For these reasons, it has received a solid rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on the site. But some lamented that the headphones don’t come with rechargeable batteries, and others complained that the headphones are wired. For those looking for a wireless option, Bose QuietComfort 35 II are one of the best in the industry.

Is the QuietComfort 25’s $180 price tag still a little too much for you? You can check out this page for headphones under $50.

Make sure to check out our curated deals page for Prime Day deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

