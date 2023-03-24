 Skip to main content
This little bracelet helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer

Albert Bassili
By

This content was produced in partnership with Apollo Neuroscience.

According to some recent Apple Watch data, people aren’t getting enough sleep, with as little as only 31% of study participants getting the recommended minimum 7 hours or so of sleep, which is a shockingly low percentage. So if you’re anything like us, waking up from unsatisfying sleep doesn’t only put us in a grumpy mood, it also often impacts our work and even how much we enjoy our hobbies. So, it’s natural that we try and find some solution to help us get better sleep; from sleep tracking and sleep apps to white noise machines, pretty much anything is worth trying.

Of course, there’s a large body of sham products out there that purport to give you better sleep, and a surprising amount comes in the form of bracelets that give off energies or something equally unscientific. That’s why we were initially a little bit doubtful when we heard about the Apollo wearable; “Just another scam bracelet, surely,” is something that went through our minds. But after looking at it properly, the wearable does seem to have impressively positive effects on sleep.

A non-conventional approach to better sleep

woman-in-bed-wearing-twilight-apollo-on-ankle

For starters, there are no miraculous claims of immediately better sleep, and what it does promise is reasonable. For example, Apollo Neuroscience, the company behind the wearable, says you need to use the bracelet at least five days a week, for three hours a day, to see optimal benefits. And what are those benefits? According to research, consistent use of the Apollo wearable left users with an extra 30 minutes of sleep at night, a 14% increase in REM sleep, and a 19% increase in deep sleep, all of which are reasonable claims to make and great if you need that extra little push for better sleep. But how does it work?

Well, primarily, the Apollo wearable uses silent touch therapy to interfere with stress that the body builds up. Think of it as a mini-massage for your nervous system, and you can wear the device anywhere for it to work. Whether it’s on your wrist like a watch or your ankle, you still receive the positive effects of the vibrations, which is convenient for those of us who already wear a watch or bracelets. The wearable pairs with an app that allows you to pick from different goal-based modes — like Unwind, Focus, and Fall Asleep — intensities and integrate into other health trackers, such as the Oura ring.

Since Apollo combats our natural stress responses, it’s a great product to use beyond getting better sleep. Imagine what you can do if you generally feel less stressed? The wearable can help you be calmer overall, help with things like meditation and mindfulness, and even help you focus on your work rather than the stress you’re having. It can even help us recover from stress quicker in the long term by improving our heart rate variability (HRV), a biomarker for how well our bodies recover and respond to daily pressures.

What’s the science, and is it valid?

Right off the bat, we’ll let you know that the Apollo wearable has gone through several clinical trials and real-world studies, and they take their research seriously. While the sample sizes of the studies may appear small at first glance, some of the studies are double-blind randomized placebo-controlled crossovers trials, which are the gold standard in scientific methodology. It also increases the legitimacy of the research. Apollo Neuro has completed seven clinical trials, and even better, the parent company is conducting nine new clinical trials with significantly larger sample sizes, the biggest one being 6,000 participants, which is a good sign since companies, universities, and medical organizations will not put a ton of money into research and studies if there isn’t some merit.

So what does this mean for you and me? Well, for starters, the Apollo does seem to work quite well for better sleep, and if you’re in a situation where you need that extra push for better overall sleep, Apollo will likely help you.As for focus, energy, recovery, and the other noted benefits, we recommend you check out the research for yourself.

Really, the only big downside is that the Apollo wearable is a little bit pricey at $349, although it’s certainly worth it for extra sleep and stress relief. Luckily, if you’re a Digital Trends reader, you can get a $40 discount using the code DIGITALTRENDS when you’re in the cart, and the offer is good until May 31st, 2023.

10 tips to help you find a new tech role even if you already have a job
ZipRecruiter job interview in progress

This content was produced in partnership with ZipRecruiter.
There's no question, we're in a strange market. There are many opportunities out there, but some of the bigger tech companies are laying people off due to the troubled economy. Some have even imposed a hiring freeze, but that doesn't mean you can't find openings in a tech field. Quite the opposite is true, actually, especially if you know where to look, and more importantly, how to prepare. It doesn't matter whether you already have a job or not, as it may be time to move on and advance your career, or simply look for a much better opportunity. Whatever the case, preparing for new roles, updating your resume, and practicing your interviewing skills, are just the beginning. There's a lot to do, and it can certainly be easy to overlook critical steps. That's precisely why we've put together this guide, detailing 10 tips that can help you find a new tech role, prepare for potential openings, and kickstart your job search journey. They're relevant if you already have a job, but also if you're looking for gainful employment altogether.
1. Define what you're looking for
The tech industry is varied, and there are a lot of roles and opportunities, some even being iterations of larger roles -- like WordPress developer versus software developer, or UX designer versus UI designer. Maybe you're looking for a better opportunity than what you have currently, or maybe you want to find that diamond in the rough. Whatever your plan, you won't recognize a good opportunity if you don't already know what you're looking for. In other words, take some time to sit down and think about what it is you want.

What constitutes an ideal career path for you? Consider your desired salary range, the type of work you're willing to do, whether you're okay with branching out, if you're willing to relocate, what kind of benefits you need, or want, and much more. This is the time to decide if you want to stick with remote or hybrid opportunities versus traditional in-office roles. You might also explore your skillset to understand what unorthodox roles you qualify for. There could be other career paths or opportunities you didn't even realize existed.
2. Define your key disqualifiers
What are bad qualities that you dislike or don't want to see in a potential opportunity? Some tech roles will be way out in left field, and may not even be a good fit for your knowledge, expertise, and skills. Are there verifiable red flags or pain points that you know you want to avoid? There are a lot of buzzwords and phrases used in job postings that can help you suss out undesirable positions.

Best elliptical machine deals for December 2022
walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

If you're shopping for home cardio equipment and trying to decide between a treadmill or an elliptical machine, let your joints decide for you. Many people prefer ellipticals because they put less stress on their bodies compared to the impact of running on a treadmill. With an elliptical machine, your feet never leave the pedals, which minimizes the potentially damaging impact on joints. Moreover, they tend to take up a lot less space even when up against folding treadmills which tend to be more compact than full-size options. Equally important to note, is that, unlike treadmills, most elliptical machines have handles that provide both an upper and lower body workout. If your 2021 goals include better cardiovascular conditioning, you'll be all set with an elliptical machine ready to use. Below, we've collected some fantastic elliptical deals, after scouring many storefronts.
Top deals on elliptical machines
Body Rider BRD2000 2-in-1 elliptical trainer -- $156, was $220

This stationary bike offers a smooth glide, full-body seated fitness workouts, and adjustable tension -- easily changed without tools via a built-in knob. It supports a maximum weight of 250 pounds and is great for any skill level beginner to expert.

Best humidifier deals for December 2022
honeywell humidfier cool moistue walmart deals humidifier

Are you looking for the best humidifier deals? Humidifiers add moisture to indoor air to alleviate dryness for comfort, health, and to help your skin look its best. Maintaining humidity levels at 43% helps prevent the spread of airborne viruses by up to 85%. Extra efficient humidifiers can also help people sleep more soundly at night by reducing the chances of snoring and allergy-related itching or sneezing. Another bonus is that humidified air helps protect your home's wooden furnishings. Like air purifiers, humidity control is a proactive solution to boost indoor air quality. And today, you don't have to break the bank to buy a humidifier -- we've gathered the best humidifier deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Home Depot.
Best humidifier deals

How to choose a humidifier
There are two main types of humidifiers. Cool mist humidifiers are great for hard water areas and for those living with asthma. While these are usually energy-efficient, its fan could be a little noisy. Ultrasonic is a kind of cool mist humidifier that is virtually silent as it uses vibrating sound waves to diffuse moisture as a fine mist. On the other hand, warm mist humidifiers are the ones to get if you like aromatherapy and when you want it to be extremely quiet as if you were in a tranquil spa.  Instead of a fan, it has a heating element that disperses vapor in the air and often comes with a separate compartment for diffusing herbal or medicinal oils, so your room smells as good as it is fresh. Basically, you want your humidifier to match up to your environment and usage. For instance, cool mist humidifiers are ideal if you're placing it in your kid's room as it is generally safer without the risk of scalding accidents whereas warm mist humidifiers are recommended in colder climates.

