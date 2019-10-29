If you have been holding off on the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case, now is the time to buy. Our pick for the best true wireless earbuds for iOS is now only $165 on Amazon and Walmart. This huge price drop follows the release of the noise-canceling Apple AirPods Pro yesterday. Grab these AirPods deals to take home one of today’s most popular wireless earbuds at their best price ever.

These deals on Amazon and Walmart slash $34 off the usually $199 Apple AirPods with wireless charging case. Walmart will even let you pay for it in monthly installments of $17 with an Affirm loan. Amazon also offers another $50 discount when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and place your order now while these incredible Apple AirPods deals are live.

For iPhone users, the second-gen Apple AirPods is a safe and simple option when upgrading from the EarPods. These headphones offer wireless freedom and a long list of features that help improve your iOS experience. They are also a more budget-friendly alternative to the latest Apple AirPods Pro and the sporty Powerbeats Pro from Beats by Dre. And thanks to recent price drops at the top retailers, the crazy-popular AirPods 2 wireless earbuds are now almost as affordable as the first-gen AirPods.

One of the most notable improvements to the Apple AirPods is the convenient wireless charging ability. Easily charge the AirPods 2 earbuds by putting them in their case and placing the case on top of a Qi pad. Also, you can still plug the charging case to a USB port or wall outlet using the lightning cable. But there is not much need to keep these wireless earbuds charging when not in use. Between the earbuds and the charging case, you get a combined battery life of 24 hours. With normal use, you can get away with not charging these headphones for a day or two.

Another update the AirPods 2 received in 2019 is Apple’s new H1 chip, which allows Siri to always be on. Now you can easily bring up voice assistant functions by saying the phrase “Hey, Siri!” We were actually impressed by this smarter interaction with Siri, particularly with its quick responses for various tasks.

Treat yourself to a pair of the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case today. These true wireless earbuds offer several features similar to the latest Apple AirPods Pro but at prices that will not break the bank. Order yours now from Amazon or Walmart for $165 instead of $199. These sweet Apple deals will attract other buyers so act fast while stocks for these discounted AirPods are available.

