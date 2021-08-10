AirPods Max are actually on sale, and they’re totally worth it

Right now, Amazon has discounted the Apple AirPods Max by $50 bringing them down to just $500. That’s still a hefty chunk of cash but there are good reasons for this — they’re exceptionally good headphones. Still, if you’re considering spending this kind of money on new headphones, you want to know you’re doing the right thing, right? Read on while we tell you all about why the Apple AirPods Max are worth the investment and bear in mind that stock is sure to be strictly limited at this price.

Before you do anything else, check out our Apple AirPods Max review. Notice how we describe them as the ‘most fun headphones ever’? Everyone wants fun headphones, right? We think so. There’s a lot to love here. That’s thanks to the Apple AirPods Max offering best in-class ANC so you can cancel out the world around you before diving back in via Apple’s awesomely reliable transparency mode that means you can listen in when it’s important to you. Those kinds of features are why the Apple AirPods Max feature so prominently in our look at the best wireless headphones as well as the best headphones overall. They even feature in our look at the best noise-canceling headphones.

Of course, you’ll notice a lot of this is based around Apple ownership. If you already own Apple devices such as an iPhone or MacBook Pro, the Apple AirPods Max truly come into their own but that’s not to say everyone else won’t benefit from them as well. When you compare the standard Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Max, you’ll soon see why they’re worth the extra expense.

Providing excellent sound quality, call quality, and build quality, the Apple AirPods Max never miss a beat. They’re a little heavy on your head and they still require charging via a Lightning cable, but they feel great and you won’t have to worry about any strain on your crown or ears. With simple-to-use controls, and smart battery life that lasts about 25 hours, everything about them oozes class. Just like you’d expect from a high-end Apple product.

Classy in every way, the Apple AirPods Max are down to just $500 right now at Amazon. That makes now a great time to invest in some high-end headphones that will last you a long time to come. You won’t be disappointed in your purchase. They truly are some of the best headphones out there right now.

We’ve explained why the AirPods Max are worth your money and time, but if you’re not entirely convinced or you need to spend a little less, we’ve still got you covered. Whether it comes to cheaper AirPods deals, other Apple deals, or even a completely different brand courtesy of the many headphone deals out there right now, there’s something that’s perfect for you available at a great price.

