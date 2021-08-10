  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

AirPods Max are actually on sale, and they’re totally worth it

By
Apple Airpods Max
Apple

Right now, Amazon has discounted the Apple AirPods Max by $50 bringing them down to just $500. That’s still a hefty chunk of cash but there are good reasons for this — they’re exceptionally good headphones. Still, if you’re considering spending this kind of money on new headphones, you want to know you’re doing the right thing, right? Read on while we tell you all about why the Apple AirPods Max are worth the investment and bear in mind that stock is sure to be strictly limited at this price.

Before you do anything else, check out our Apple AirPods Max review. Notice how we describe them as the ‘most fun headphones ever’? Everyone wants fun headphones, right? We think so. There’s a lot to love here. That’s thanks to the Apple AirPods Max offering best in-class ANC so you can cancel out the world around you before diving back in via Apple’s awesomely reliable transparency mode that means you can listen in when it’s important to you. Those kinds of features are why the Apple AirPods Max feature so prominently in our look at the best wireless headphones as well as the best headphones overall. They even feature in our look at the best noise-canceling headphones.

Of course, you’ll notice a lot of this is based around Apple ownership. If you already own Apple devices such as an iPhone or MacBook Pro, the Apple AirPods Max truly come into their own but that’s not to say everyone else won’t benefit from them as well. When you compare the standard Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Max, you’ll soon see why they’re worth the extra expense.

Providing excellent sound quality, call quality, and build quality, the Apple AirPods Max never miss a beat. They’re a little heavy on your head and they still require charging via a Lightning cable, but they feel great and you won’t have to worry about any strain on your crown or ears. With simple-to-use controls, and smart battery life that lasts about 25 hours, everything about them oozes class. Just like you’d expect from a high-end Apple product.

Classy in every way, the Apple AirPods Max are down to just $500 right now at Amazon. That makes now a great time to invest in some high-end headphones that will last you a long time to come. You won’t be disappointed in your purchase. They truly are some of the best headphones out there right now.

More headphone deals

We’ve explained why the AirPods Max are worth your money and time, but if you’re not entirely convinced or you need to spend a little less, we’ve still got you covered. Whether it comes to cheaper AirPods deals, other Apple deals, or even a completely different brand courtesy of the many headphone deals out there right now, there’s something that’s perfect for you available at a great price.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$196 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$20 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$70 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best cheap 70-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Beat the back-to-school rush with this awesome Microsoft Surface Laptop deal

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go collection, with three laptops displaying landscapes on their screens.

Lenovo Yoga laptops are $400 off during this Best Buy back-to-school sale

The Lenovo Yoga 91 laptop with the screen showing a scene with lasers.

This gigantic 75-inch 4K TV is $600 off at Walmart right now!

The TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV in an angled view.

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro X right now

The Microsoft Surface Pro X in vertical mode.

Best cheap student laptop deals for August 2021

online web browser game list

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for August 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Best cheap MacBook deals and sales for August 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Dell XPS 13 laptop or XPS desktop? Here are today’s best deals on both

Dell XPS 13 on white background.

Sony WH-1000XM3 discounted by $150 — and they’re our favorite headphones

5 best tech deals buy 3 day sale july 2020 sony wh 1000xm3 deal

Lorex home security camera systems just got a massive price cut

Lorex 8-Channel 4K security system with 8 cameras and DVR shown on white background.

Dell slashes up to $400 off their gaming laptops today — but hurry!

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop open with game onscreen.

Why you should do all your back-to-school shopping at Walmart

Walmart+